Nonprofit to hold 5k for trafficking victims

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Blanket Fort Hope organization will be holding a 5k run for victims of human trafficking.

The “Hold the Fort” race will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. and will begin at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

The “Blanket Fort Hope” is a nonprofit organization raising proceeds for men, women, and children who have become victims of trafficking.

CEO and founder Alexis Likis James has high hopes for the race this year and is pleased with the response from the community.

“We are very excited. This will be our fourth annual run,” Likis said. “We have a lot of different people who show up in the community [for the race] and we are expecting anywhere from 150-200 [to come.]”

The event has extended to people far beyond the Shelby County area.

“We have people all over the southeast coming.” Likis said.

There are a variety of options for those wanting to participate.

“We have a mile fun run, 5k, and 10k.” Likis said.

More information can be found about the Blanket Fort Hope Foundation at Blanketforthope.org.