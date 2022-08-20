Coosa Valley gives up 20 unanswered in second half to lose opener

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HARPERSVILLE – A game that was 0-0 at the halftime break ultimately ended in a 20-0 loss to open the season for the Coosa Valley Academy Rebels on Friday, Aug. 19.

Taking on Abbeville Christian in a late addition to the schedule, the two teams came out with strong defensive play in the opening half, leading to a tight game at the half.

But following adjustments during the halftime break, Abbeville came out in the second half and scored three touchdowns through the air to pull away for the 20-point victory.

Jacob McGaha ran for 67 yards on 15 carries to lead Coosa Valley in the loss on offense, while the defense was led by Lukas Bynum and Austin Griffith with seven tackles each. The Rebels also got six tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack from Levi Ponder.

The Rebels will now play Cornerstone in a county rivalry next Friday.