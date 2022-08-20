Relentless Vincent rushing attack paves way to season-opening win

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – Vincent rolled up 252 rushing yards in a 41-26, season-opening win over Ragland on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. A 23-yard pass from quarterback Blake Allums to Aiden Poe converted a third down to keep the drive alive, and then Keetlyn Pelmer finished off the 69-yard drive with an 18-yard run.

The 2-point conversion attempt failed, but the hosts led 6-0.

Visiting Ragland took the lead early in the second quarter on a long pass play and successful point-after.

The Jackets answered with another long drive, including a 23-yard pass from Allums to Poe and a 29-yard run by Allums on a third down.

Poe scored on a 7-yard run, and Zack Wright ran in the 2-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

After a Ragland fumble, VHS extended its lead on a 32-yard pass from Allums to Tray Youngblood.

Ragland pulled to within 20-14 and then scored again on a long pass play of about 60 yards to tie the game after the point-after was no good.

A drive right before halftime ended with a touchdown pass from Allums to Zac Carlisle, and it was 27-20 in favor of the home team at the break.

Ragland answered again, but the visitors missed the extra point, leaving them down one point, 27-26.

Vincent took control from there.

A 62-yard drive that included crucial runs from Quenterrius Robertson was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Allums to Carlisle.

With the defense stepping up, the Yellow Jackets then got a 72-yard TD run from Pelmer to put the game away.

Pelmer rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while RyKelus Robertson had 63 yards on the ground, and Allums added 41 more.

Poe had 50 yards receiving, Youngblood posted 45 yards and a touchdown, and Carlisle reeled in 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Allums finished 7-for-18 passing for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

“I was proud of our guys,” VHS Coach Lucas Weatherford said. “That was a good team we beat. It’s been a long time since Vincent started the season 1-0 and with a win over a really good team.”

The Yellow Jackets will try to make it 2-0 on Aug. 26 with a trip to Winterboro.