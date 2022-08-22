Attendance grows at Old Baker Farm Summer Shindig

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Old Baker Farm was full of smiles and sunflowers during its annual Summer Shindig on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“People love everything from the forest to the creek, the 100-year-old barn,” Pam Baker said. “People never complained, they love it. Get a little dirty, (a) little sweaty, do their own work. They like it and I’m very thankful.”

The event’s attendance was up from last year with an estimate of over a thousand people.

“We want this to be a family event where you can bring anyone from a baby to your grandparents,” Baker said.

Alongside the entertainment there were food trucks to provide concessions.

Those who attended the event were given wristbands alongside their purchase so that they could get sunflowers.

“We had about 48 vendors and a couple guitarists and (a) singer,” Baker said. “We’ve been blessed to have such good people in this area.”

There were farm animals contained within the barn at the shindig such as goats, donkeys, geese, ducks, guineas, a horse and a turkey.

“We will continue to do this,” Baker said. “I would just hope that people have such a good time, and come back, and get sunflowers.”

There will also be opportunity for the public to come and get pumpkins the last weekend of September through the month of October.

The Baker family will hold “Christmas on the farm” the first week of December where they will have a Santa Claus hayride, a live nativity, a choir and more.

Those who are interested in learning about upcoming events on Old Baker Farm are encouraged to check its website at Oldbakerfarm.com.