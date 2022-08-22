Shelby Baptist Medical Center to open new cardiovascular unit

From STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center advanced its cardiac services with a $6 million investment to create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit.

Set to open in December, the project will allow the hospital to provide intensive and step-down care for cardiac patients within the same unit, which will be located on the second floor of the main hospital building.

In the specially designed new unit, Shelby’s intensive care unit (ICU) will be integrated into the cardiovascular unit so a patient can remain with a single group of highly trained nurses throughout their hospital stay.

“We are excited to be able to provide advanced cardiac care that keeps patient comfort in mind, and we are thrilled with the results of construction so far,” Shelby CEO Jeremy Clark said. “These improvements increase our flexibility in how we treat our cardiac patients and allow us to create an even more specialized patient care team.”

Construction on the unit, which contains six ICU beds and eight step-down beds, began in May and required the demolition and rebuilding of the hospital’s entire second floor. The unit will feature an attractive, modern design and include rooms equipped with advanced medical technology.

“The extensive renovation of the patient recovery area on our cardiac floor matches the level of investment we have made in other areas of the hospital where surgeries and other procedures are performed,” Clark said. “This significant investment will help enhance the superior care our patients already receive at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and will allow us to continue to grow our services.”