Meet Your Neighbor: Pastor Josh Knierim from The Church at Old Town

Pastor Josh Knierim has carved out a special place for himself and The Church at Old Town in the Helena community. Knierim has been in ministry for about 18 years, and said when the opportunity to help build TCAOT arose, he was happy to jump at the opportunity.

“Our family has always tried to be open to wherever God would lead, but our hope was that God would lead us to a place where we could deeply invest in a community and make a difference in people’s lives,” Knierim said. “As we have seen the church grow and as we have gotten to know folks in the town, we are so grateful that God led us here to Helena.”

The church just hit its one-year anniversary and in that time, Knierim has thrown himself into representing the church and the town in the best ways possible. They’ve participated in several local festivals and holiday celebrations, including hosting the city’s Easter egg hunt where they supplied 8,000 eggs. Knierim said they also enjoy being the hub for the Christmas parade festivities.

Knierim said he wants the church to always be an open door for anyone and everyone who may be seeking something.

“From the beginning we have desired to be relevant to the city,” he said. “We believe that we have a responsibility to do our part in caring for the spiritual needs of the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. We know that everyone has some type of struggle in their life, and we would love to be a place of hope and connection.”

He continued that he loves the small-town feel of Helena from the local restaurants to the close-knit relationships. He said it’s clear how the people of Helena love their city, and that’s something he admires greatly.

“I love to see the connections that are being made as folks grow close to one another and as they grow in their faith together,” he said. “As a pastor, it is a blessing to get to know people’s stories and see how God is at work in their lives. Another thing that I love about TCAOT is that we are blessed to have so many children and teenagers at the church. It’s an honor being able to pour into the next generation and help them prepare to navigate this challenging world.”