New sign at Veterans Park complete

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The new welcome sign at Veterans Park in Alabaster is now complete, with the new message board expected to turn on Thursday, Sept. 1.

City Public Information Officer Neal Wagner said the electronic message board, which is a large part of the newly built sign, is currently undergoing a few final networking steps before being officially activated.

“Veterans Park has been around for many years now, but it never had a proper welcome sign until now,” Wagner said. “The park is one of the crown jewels of Alabaster and recently received a major field and parking addition. We wanted to add an attractive and informative sign that matches the quality of the park.”

The bid for the new sign was roughly $115,000, and was constructed by Knight Signs who won the bid for the project.

The electronic messaging will primarily feature Parks and Recreation reminders and announcements, such as sports registration periods, upcoming special events, planned park closures and more.

“We will also use it to help promote special events happening elsewhere in the city like CityFest and Fall Fest,” Wagner said. “It will be a great tool for the city to add to its public communication efforts.”

Veterans Park has received several new upgrades within recent years including multi-purpose sports fields, a new entrance and an extended walking trail.

Project developments initially began in 2019 under former mayor Marty Handlon’s administration.

Current Mayor Scott Brakefield has been instrumental in continuing the developments at the park.