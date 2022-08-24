Alabaster sets public hearing to finalize property purchase for multi-use facility

By EMILY REED | SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER

ALABASTER – A public hearing has been set for Monday, Sept. 12 to finalize the purchase of property the city of Alabaster is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. during the Alabaster City Council meeting to close on the property purchase for the city’s new recreational center, retail development, park and green space.

The council voted to set the public hearing during the Aug. 22 council meeting.

The property, on the corner of Hwy 119 and Thompson Road, houses the old Sixth Grade Center, Intermediate School and Larry Simmons Stadium. The public hearing will authorize the funding for the property for a total purchase price of $8,000,000.00 with a funding warrant for $7,000,000.00.

Earlier this year, Mayor Scott Brakefield said the new development would breathe new life into one of the most “high-profile” parts of town and give the residents a recreation center they deserved.

The area will also allow for the city to continue a vision of creating a city center including the Police Department, City Hall, Senior Center, entertainment options and future recreation center. Through an agreement with ACS, the School Board’s Central Office will move from its current location and into a new location near Thompson High School within the next two years.

Once the Central Office has been relocated, the city will work to make upgrades on the property including the construction of a new recreation center, selling a portion of the property to a developer for future retail space; adding paved parking and green space; using Larry Simmons Stadium for city sports; and the construction of a new library.

The recreation center will occupy what was the Sixth Grade Center before the recent move, while the retail area will occupy the space where the old Intermediate School was located.

Several months ago, the Council approved the hiring of a design firm to begin work on the multi-use facility. The project is being designed by CMH Architects, who has some notable projects including The Summit Shopping Center, Spain Park High School in Hoover and Town Madison in Huntsville.