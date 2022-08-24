Arrest reports for July 1 through Aug. 17
Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 17.
Alabaster
Aug. 8
-Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 9
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, of Montevallo, capias warrants.
Aug. 10
-Ashley Mae Cotton, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Stephen Hyatt Stokes, 40, of Clanton, using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Nannette Marie Foster, 33, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Terry Dowdell, 42, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Eric Fitzgerald Phillips, II, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.
Aug. 11
-Casey Lamonte Long, 46, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Ian Dwight Parton, 41, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Daniell Ferlisher Linda McPherson, 45, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Henry Michael Rooks, 42, of Alabaster, driving under the influence.
Aug. 13
-Timothy Ed Moore, 28, of Selma, FTA domestic violence 3rd.
-Isarel Ugalde, 20, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence alcohol combined.
-Simon Christopher Manuel, 48, of Verbena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Zane Austin Hill, 23, of Graysville, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Fernando Martinez-Vargas, 38, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Margaret Elisabeth Lipscomb, 20, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Aug. 14
-Meredith Michulka Temples, 45, of Trussville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Daniel John Griffin, 39, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Christopher Allen Arrington, Jr., 46, of Atlanta, Ga., no plainly visible tag, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled and operating vehicle without insurance.
Columbiana
July 1
-Regina Diane Reynolds Robbins, 53, FTA – failure to appear improper lights.
July 5
-Thomas Elvin Brackin, 30, DWS driving while license suspended (FTA).
July 11
-James Earl Roberson, 60, failure to appear/comply/pay driving while suspended.
July 16
-Kevin Lee Stafford, 32, FTA – driving while revoked.
July 18
-Jemmerio Trevon Smith, 18, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – improper tag.
July 20
-Georgie Carol Grantham, 52, theft – from public building, less than $500.
July 25
-Blake Liston Winningham, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
July 27
-Patricia Michelle Salers, 27, PI appears in public place under influence, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – speeding.
July 29
-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 30, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.
-Hannah Jean-Anne Hall, 21, FTA – attempting to elude.
July 30
-Lori Robertson McCourt, 44, theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Justin Adam Cox, 34, FTA/TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500.
-Lori Robertson McCourt, 44, TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500.
Helena
Aug. 8
-Brandon Lee Turner, 41, bail jumping second degree.
-Barry James McGraw, 65, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 10
-Jarrone Antonio Dorsey, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 13
-Brandon Hernandez, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Dakota Dale Hinton, 35, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
-Blanca Estela Sierra, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
-Mateo Grave Morente, 22, possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Aug. 5
-Kenneth Ray Johnson, 41, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
Aug. 10
-Tiffany Marie Johnson, 36, of Bessemer, obstruction – bail jumping.
Aug. 12
-Carlos G. Velazquez, 40, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Jessica Lanell Roop, of Randolph, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
Aug. 13
-Richard Colton Borders, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 14
-Cedric Jerome Thompson, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Stacy Lamont Mahan, 47, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Bryant Joseph Reeves, 53, of Center Point, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 15
-Ashley Nicole Garcia, 26, of Columbiana, privacy – CT centers/remains in/on premises.
Aug. 16
-Demetrius Feon Dennis, 47, of West Blocton, agency assist arrest.
Aug. 17
-Dekarria Tramara Ross, 20, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Ashley Nicole Garcia, 26, of Columbiana, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
Pelham
Aug. 8
-Michael Duncan, 43, of Maplesville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Aug. 9
-Justin Shaw, 20, of Harpersville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.
-Joseph Nails, 23, of Oxford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.
-Tiffany Walk, 42, of Pelham, driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 10
-John Brogdon, 38, of Pelha,, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 11
-Kayla Kidd, 30, of Homewood, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-David Cooper, 58, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Casey Long, 46, of Helena, violation of domestic violence protection order.
Aug. 12
-Toka Starnes, 62, of Bremen, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Darius Riggins, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.