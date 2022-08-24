Arrest reports for July 1 through Aug. 17

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 17.

Alabaster

Aug. 8

-Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 9

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, of Montevallo, capias warrants.

Aug. 10

-Ashley Mae Cotton, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Stephen Hyatt Stokes, 40, of Clanton, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Nannette Marie Foster, 33, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Terry Dowdell, 42, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Eric Fitzgerald Phillips, II, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.

Aug. 11

-Casey Lamonte Long, 46, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ian Dwight Parton, 41, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Daniell Ferlisher Linda McPherson, 45, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Henry Michael Rooks, 42, of Alabaster, driving under the influence.

Aug. 13

-Timothy Ed Moore, 28, of Selma, FTA domestic violence 3rd.

-Isarel Ugalde, 20, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence alcohol combined.

-Simon Christopher Manuel, 48, of Verbena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Zane Austin Hill, 23, of Graysville, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Fernando Martinez-Vargas, 38, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Margaret Elisabeth Lipscomb, 20, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 14

-Meredith Michulka Temples, 45, of Trussville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Daniel John Griffin, 39, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Christopher Allen Arrington, Jr., 46, of Atlanta, Ga., no plainly visible tag, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled and operating vehicle without insurance.

Columbiana

July 1

-Regina Diane Reynolds Robbins, 53, FTA – failure to appear improper lights.

July 5

-Thomas Elvin Brackin, 30, DWS driving while license suspended (FTA).

July 11

-James Earl Roberson, 60, failure to appear/comply/pay driving while suspended.

July 16

-Kevin Lee Stafford, 32, FTA – driving while revoked.

July 18

-Jemmerio Trevon Smith, 18, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – improper tag.

July 20

-Georgie Carol Grantham, 52, theft – from public building, less than $500.

July 25

-Blake Liston Winningham, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

July 27

-Patricia Michelle Salers, 27, PI appears in public place under influence, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – speeding.

July 29

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 30, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.

-Hannah Jean-Anne Hall, 21, FTA – attempting to elude.

July 30

-Lori Robertson McCourt, 44, theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Justin Adam Cox, 34, FTA/TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500.

-Lori Robertson McCourt, 44, TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500.

Helena

Aug. 8

-Brandon Lee Turner, 41, bail jumping second degree.

-Barry James McGraw, 65, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 10

-Jarrone Antonio Dorsey, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 13

-Brandon Hernandez, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Dakota Dale Hinton, 35, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

-Blanca Estela Sierra, 37, possession of a controlled substance.

-Mateo Grave Morente, 22, possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Aug. 5

-Kenneth Ray Johnson, 41, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Aug. 10

-Tiffany Marie Johnson, 36, of Bessemer, obstruction – bail jumping.

Aug. 12

-Carlos G. Velazquez, 40, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jessica Lanell Roop, of Randolph, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

Aug. 13

-Richard Colton Borders, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 14

-Cedric Jerome Thompson, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Stacy Lamont Mahan, 47, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Bryant Joseph Reeves, 53, of Center Point, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 15

-Ashley Nicole Garcia, 26, of Columbiana, privacy – CT centers/remains in/on premises.

Aug. 16

-Demetrius Feon Dennis, 47, of West Blocton, agency assist arrest.

Aug. 17

-Dekarria Tramara Ross, 20, of Selma, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Ashley Nicole Garcia, 26, of Columbiana, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Michael Duncan, 43, of Maplesville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Aug. 9

-Justin Shaw, 20, of Harpersville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.

-Joseph Nails, 23, of Oxford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.

-Tiffany Walk, 42, of Pelham, driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 10

-John Brogdon, 38, of Pelha,, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 11

-Kayla Kidd, 30, of Homewood, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-David Cooper, 58, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Casey Long, 46, of Helena, violation of domestic violence protection order.

Aug. 12

-Toka Starnes, 62, of Bremen, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Darius Riggins, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.