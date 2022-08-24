Capitol Rioter arrested in Columbiana

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA– Kaleb Dillard, of Columbiana, Alabama, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23 for allegedly participating in the Capitol breach on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Dillard is charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with an officer during a civil disorder, in addition to six related misdemeanor offenses.

Dillard allegedly enter the Capitol building through the East Rotunda doors and made physical contact with two officers of the U.S Capitol Police.

His alleged involvement in the breach were indicated to authorities by two tipsters and a witness.

One tipster alleged that Dillard shared images related to the Capitol riots on his personal Instagram.

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The case is under prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.