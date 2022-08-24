Municipal police reports for July 1 through Aug. 17

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 17.

Alabaster

Aug. 9

-Property damage from Interstate 65 south at mile marker 239. Damaged was a white front bumper valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $22.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $38.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Colonial Drive (bank/savings and loan).

-Capias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles, GMC Yukon, catalytic converter, speaker and amp and miscellaneous DeWalt Tools valued at $10,202.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Shady Lane. Recovered was identity documents.

Aug. 10

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was automobile, Hyunda Elantra valued at $4,000.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 1000 Block of 7th Street SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $578.02.

-Information only from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (bank/savings and loan).

-Information only first report of injury and attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $357.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Wagon Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $2,175.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Aug. 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Sunrise Court (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $193.33.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Maylene Lane (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Damaged was a parking lot pole valued at $500.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Hillspun Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (convenience store).

-Animal complaint from the 50 Block of Rena Lane.

Aug. 12

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2000 Block of Amberly Woods Trail (residence/home).

-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Thompson Road.

-Property damage from the 80 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).

Aug. 13

-FTA domestic violence 3rd from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Criminal mischief third degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of 5th Court SE (residence/home). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories; back windows and vehicle parts/accessories; hard top cover valued at $7,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence alcohol combined (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $93.89.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Wire Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a blue Coach wallet and money valued at $900.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $124.92.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 700 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Information only from the 700 Block of 7th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $143.53.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home).

Aug. 14

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5700 Block of Roy Drive, Helena (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Local violation – leash law from the 400 Block of 1st Street South.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of 13th Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Trail.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Carter Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 15

-Property damage from Highway 31 at Betty Snow Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6.

Columbiana

July 1

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 47 South at Cedar Lane..

-FTA – improper lights from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Menacing from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

July 2

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Horton Street.

July 3

-FTA – driving while revoked from the 200 Block of West College Street.

July 4

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

July 5

-Heroin – possess and Methamphetamine – possess from the 10 Block of Buie Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 300 Block of Highway 70.

-FTA – driving while suspended from Highway 47 South and Pitts Drive.

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Johnson Street.

July 6

-Info – information only domestic dispute from the 400 Block of Magenta Lane.

July 8

-Info – information only (property damage) from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Info – information only (possible ATM machine malfunction).

July 9

-Info – animal complaint from the 1600 Block of Highway 47.

-Info – information only (property damage) from the 400 Block of Depot Street.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal trespass 3rd degree from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

July 11

-Failure to appear/comply/pay driving while suspended from the 200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Burglary 3rd (residence – no force) and theft of property 1st (residence) from the 300 Block of North Main Street.

July 12

-Property damage from Valleydale Road, Alabaster.

July 15

-Theft – from public building, less than $500 from Columbiana.

July 16

-Info – information only – criminal trespass from the 100 Block of Pine Hill Circle.

-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray and menacing from Columbiana.

July 17

-HC harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

July 18

-FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – improper tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

July 19

-Vehicle damage from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-HC harassing communications and DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 200 Block of West College Street.

July 20

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and PDP drug paraphernalia from County Road 47 South.

July 23

-Theft of property fourth from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only from the 10 Block of Mizzel Road.

July 24

-HC harassing communications from Columbiana.

July 26

-Info – information only from area of Schultz Lane and County Road 47.

-Domestic violence/harassment from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

-Property damage from West College Street.

July 27

-PI appears in public place under influence, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – speeding from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from the 1200 Block of Highway 47.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2000 Block of Highway 25.

July 29

-Driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-FTA – attempting to elude from the 4700 Block of Alabama Highway 119.

July 30

-Theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500 from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-TOLP 4th theft of lost property, less than $500 from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 10 Block of Westside Lane.

Helena

Aug. 7

-Domestic incident from the 7400 Block of Wyndham Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena Elementary.

-Domestic violence – third degree – reckless endangerment from Highway 17.

-Possession with intent to disseminate child pornography and production of pornography with minors from Pup Run.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from County Road 95.

Aug. 8

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 3rd Street.

Aug. 9

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Park Lake Lane.

Aug. 10

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena Road.

Aug. 11

-Terrorist threat from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Madison Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from Highway 58.

Aug. 12

-Property damage from Highway 52 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Roy Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

Aug. 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 and Gunner Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication from Helena Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence – alcohol and giving false identification to law enforcement officer from Hillsboro Lane.

-Police information from Scurlock Road.

Aug. 14

-Domestic violence – second degree from Townhouse Road.

Montevallo

Aug. 5

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Highway 25 at Highway 216 (highway/street). Damaged was a small grassy area valued at $1.

Aug. 8

-Larceny/theft – theft – from coin machine, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 25 (other/unknown). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $100. Damaged was IPSO commercial washing machine and AMS model 35-632 vending machine valued at $2,450.

Aug. 9

-Assault – harassment from Shelby Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a ceramic flower pot valued at $50.

-Damage property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Shelby Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a ceramic flower pot valued at $50.

Aug. 10

-Information only from County Road 12 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria and U-haul car trailer valued at $3,500.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.60 grams and two clear pipes valued at $40.

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Shelby Street (residence/home). Damaged was wooden stair case valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Shelby Street (highway/street). Stolen was a Sig Sauer 365 9mm automatic pistol black valued at $650.

Aug. 11

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Motley Avenue (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana .80 grams valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from Hidden Trace Court (other/unknown).

-Property damage from New Hope Drive (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country valued at $1.

Aug. 12

-Information only from Alabama 25 (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Wilson Drive (parking lot/garage). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 25.50 grams; clear plastic bag containing Crystal Meth and clear glass pipe with Crystal Meth residue valued at $101.

Aug. 15

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

-Property damage from Oak Street (school/college). Damaged was a rear liftgate window valued at $180.

-Information only from Moores Spring Road (residence/home).

-Information only from County Road 73 (highway/street).

Aug. 16

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was a Discover credit card, Wells Fargo debit card, money in lost wallet, U.S. currency, brown wallet and FOP identification card valued at $419.

-Information only from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home). Stolen was an iPad valued at $550.

Aug. 17

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Moores Spring Road (specialty store).

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

-Fraud – identity theft from Union Loop (department store). Stolen was personal information valued at $0.

-Fraud – identity theft from Creek Street (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Theft – vehicle from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $1.

Aug. 9

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1.

Aug. 10

-Drugs – pros def from the 9300 Block of Helena Road (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drug valued at $10.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Lost was drug valued at $100.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Calloway Lane (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $500.

-Fraud from the 10 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Drugs – pros def from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was drug and paraphernalia valued at $23.