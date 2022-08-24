Oak Mountain’s Lady Eagles soar in volleyball opener against Bayside Academy

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY –

Oak Mountain High School started its season victoriously by beating Bayside Academy on Thursday, August 18. The Lady Eagles beat Bayside Academy 3-2 after several close matches throughout the evening.

The Lady Eagles had a strong evening with a hitting percentage of +0.126. Middle blocker, Abby Odell had the team’s highest hitting percentage of the night with +0.240. Odell and outside hitter, Ava Heath, contributed to the 9 kills for Oak Mountain.

A major factor in the team’s serve receive rating of 1.8 was libero, Makayla Ragland with a rating of 1.94. Ragland also led with 32 digs out of the 82 the team had in the match against Bayside

Junior, Lauren Schuessler, had a big night having made 20 out of the 39 assists of the match. In addition to Schuessler’s assists, the settler contributed 5 out of the 10 aces of the evening.

Another junior who took part in the Lady Eagles’ success in their opener was the opposite, Ella Pierce. Pierce had four major blocks against their opponent, securing the first win of their first match of the season.

With a win to start off the season, the Oak Mountain Lady Eagles take on Hoover High School on Tuesday, August 23 in Hoover.