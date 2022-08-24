Pelham antique store raises money for single Ukrainian mother

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM– Kathy Ellis has been purchasing and shipping handmade dolls that are sewn and stitched from a mother in the Ukraine. Ellis first found out about the mom through social media and decided to do what she could to help.

“I found it on the internet and wanted to help with whatever I could. I wanted to help get these dolls out and get more sales for her to help her financially,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she sells these dolls on the Facebook marketplace, but they are also available for purchase at Stagecoach Antiques in Pelham.

“I hope that people will support this single mother in Ukraine by buying the dolls. That would be the best-case scenario.”

Ellis said all products are completely handmade and authentic and she hopes to sell out of the products and order more.

“The dolls are adorable. They have so much detail in them and they are just so cute,” Ellis said. “It took a long time for (the dolls) to get here and the box itself looked like it had gone through war. I am hoping to sell out of them so that I can re-order.”

Handsewn bunnies are also made and available for purchase.

“She also makes bunnies. This is her income and she is trying to help her country. I feel everything I can do, I would like to do.” Ellis said.

In addition to handsewn bunnies and dolls being sold for a greater cause, a brand of candles called “Hope’s Landing” is available at Stagecoach Antiques and all candles made are created by survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Handsewn dolls bunnies and homemade candles can be purchased at Stagecoach Antiques located at 2401 State Park Rd. Pelham AL. 35124 or through the Facebook Market Place via Kathy Ellis.