Helena holds final 2022 Old Town Live concert

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – It was bittersweet fun at Helena’s final Old Town Live of 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert was held at Helena Amphitheatre Park, and despite the rain, hundreds of Shelby County residents came out to enjoy the final installment of the concert series.

“Saturday night’s concert was phenomenal,” Mayor Brian Puckett said. “All of the bands did an amazing job bringing great music to our community.”

Puckett said while the turnout was slightly lower than he and the Old Town crew were expecting, they still had approximately 1,000 people attend the event. The concert was opened by American Idol and The Voice singer Jess Muse who was then followed by the band Shootin’ You Straight. Shootin’ was able to perform their entire set aside from their last song, but due to the rain and lightning, the concert had to be called before Rollin’ in the Hay could perform.

The next Old Town Live concert is set for April, and Puckett said the HOT Board is already planning. Puckett said he feels the whole concert series was a great way for Helena to come together as a community, and that he looks forward to seeing them again next year.

“I am extremely grateful for the HOT Board and all of the volunteers for their hard work in making sure all of the concerts were flawless,” he said. “The Old Town Live concerts would not happen without the HOT Board and our wonderful volunteers.”