Road closure at Cahaba Valley

Published 12:44 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26. (File)

NORTH SHELBY– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26.

According to the County Highway Department, the closure is for addressing an emergency water utility repair.

These repairs are expected to impact afternoon school and commuter traffic.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Highway Department have been in communication with the Shelby County Board of Education in making plans for afternoon bus travel.

In addition to school traffic, there will be two high school football games tonight within two miles of the closure.

