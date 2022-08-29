New assistant principals selected for Helena and Montevallo

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Two new administrators have been selected to fill assistant principal positions at Helena High School and Montevallo Elementary School.

With over 15 years of experience in public education, Bianca McGrew has been chosen for the new assistant principal position at Helena High School.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Master’s degree in Secondary Science Education from the University of Montevallo and a Master’s degree in School Counseling and Instructional Leadership from the University of West Alabama.

With over nine years of experience in education, Tyler Lemen was selected as the new assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary School. He is the former principal at Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School in Indiana.

Lemen has a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Indiana State University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education in Indiana.