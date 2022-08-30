14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County.

“It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across Shelby County,” said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the Shelby County Schools Education Fund.

The Taste of Shelby County serves as a fundraiser for the Shelby County Education Foundation grants program, in which they award funds to teachers across all 31 schools in the county’s school system.

The event will take place at the Inverness Country Club from 6-8 p.m. in Hoover.

“We love having it at Inverness Country Club, they just provide such a great event space for us and (they) are so welcoming,” Ivey said.

There will be 19 vendors to provide services at the event, including businesses such as Half Shell Oyster House, Greek Street, East 59 Café, Jerusalem Grill and more.

“We’re excited that we have a full slate of vendors this year,” Ivey said. “It’s a great lineup of all different kinds of restaurants.”

Alongside the food caterers there will be beverage vendors such as Ozan Winery and Dread River Distillery.

“It’s a very casual atmosphere, you mix, you mingle, you get a sample, some serve as you walk up and others just go ahead and have samples on the table for you to just take a plate,” Ivey said.

All concessions from the vendors are included in the ticket price with the exception of drinks from the bar. Those with VIP tickets can get inside 30 minutes early.

An online auction will be held during the event at 32auctions.com/tasteofshelbycounty2022.

Tickets for the Taste of Shelby County are available online at Eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-shelby-county-tickets-381331311217.