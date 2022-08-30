Arrest reports for July 17 through Aug. 23

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 17 through Aug. 23.

Alabaster

Aug. 15

-Stephanie Monique Byrd, 33, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Robin Renee Wall, 46, of Marion, possession of drug paraphernalia, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 16

-Anthony James Edwards, 30, of Billingsley, alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drive.)

-Matthew Ryan Ramirez, 40, of Pinson, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alisha Leighann Emfinger, 32, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Liliana Carolina Flores-Orellanna, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Michelle Guadalupe Varela-Ortiz, 36, of Roosevelt, NY, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 18

-Totonio Jermaine-Ty’Zaun Timmons, 18, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

-Christopher Matthew Caldwell, 51, of St. Louis, Mo, criminal trespass third degree, criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and resisting arrest.

Aug. 19

-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 47, of Alabaster, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Joi Alexandria Robinson, 22, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Bryan Lee Hayes, 34, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 20

-Jesse Alan Wood, 29, of Brookside, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and firearms license required.

Aug. 21

-Theodis Young, Jr., 64, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree (harassment).

-Michael Muthui Kariithi, 35, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Antony Sergio Carmona, 20, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Marela Rachel Hernandez, 21, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

July 17

-Cecilia Diane Sims, 37, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Aaron Allen Felder-Agee, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 18

-Zelda Catherine Resha, 34, FTA.

-Kendall James Davenport, 32, FTA drug paraphernalia.

-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort, Jr., 19, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 19

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kendrick Jerome Ellison, 25, FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Chelsea Nichole Grimes, 31, FTA.

-Clifton Edward Hill, 42, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – no proof of insurance, FTA – inoperable brake lights and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

-Miranda Laree Marcus, 33, agency assist – agency assist warrant arrest.

July 20

-Krista Dean Blackmon, 30, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 21

-Jeffrey Brett Elliott, 26, indecent exposure.

-Vickie D. Langston, 64, public intoxication.

-Eugene Rhine, 63, bail jumping second degree.

-John Earl Davis, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer.

July 22

-Tori Brianna Whisenhunt, 26, FTA – theft of property 4th.

July 23

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, FTA – resisting arrest, resisting arrest and domestic violence third – harassment.

July 24

-Gordon Gerome Lawley, 57, receiving stolen property 4th.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, bond revocation.

-Mark Daniel Reynolds, 33, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Sharlien Elizabeth Muniz, 37, open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

July 25

-Michael Shawn Sanford, 47, FTA driving without first obtaining.

-Austin Michael Franklin, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol, illegal possession of prescription drugs and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Jennifer Lynn Neff, 45, illegal possession of prescription drugs and agency assist.

-Tiffany Shea Harris, 33, FTA.

July 26

-Tevoria Martez Simmons, 37, public intoxication and possession of pistol without a permit.

-Amanda Dawn Walters, 41, bail jumping second.

-Brady Christipher Gordon, 29, driving while suspended.

July 27

-Joshua Thomas Gallegos, 22, FTA driving while suspended, FTA reckless driving and FTA driving with learners permit only.

-Demerius Ke’Waun Woodson, 21, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Brandon Lee Turner, 41, bail jumping second degree.

-Natarrious Laqwintin Williams, 28, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – attempting to elude.

July 28

-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 35, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 20

-Bobby Hershel Johnson, III, 30, of failure to appear theft of property fourth.

-Richard Dalton Hughes, 39, possession of a controlled substance.

-Billy Joe Carter, Jr., 32, agency assist.

-Natalio Rivas Navarrete, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Mike Anthony Jackson, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 1

-John Richard David, 29, agency assist.

-James Eugene Murphy, 38, illegal possession of prescription drugs and public intoxication.

Aug. 3

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, 33, FTA – improper lights.

-Norman Lee Brown, 66, domestic violence 3 harassment.

-Annette Smelley Brown, 59, domestic violence 3 harassment.

-Javona Lashy Bateman, 28, public intoxication and criminal mischief second degree.

-Ricky Wayne Russell, 41, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Audra Dawn Abernathy, 38, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – switched tag, FTA – no/improper tag light and FTA – expired tag.

-Larae Ann Moody, 41, agency assist.

Aug. 4

-Brandon Lee Erwin, 21, FTA – giving false information to police officer.

-Gregory Allen Smith, 46, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 5

-Christopher Wayne Shores, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 8

-Eric Kain Brown, 41, domestic violence – harassment.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 37, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to appear disorderly conduct and failure to appear public intoxication.

-Tyler Knox Burnett, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Miranda Laree Marcus, 33, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical.

Aug. 9

-Justin Allen Crosby, 26, FTA – drivers license not in possession.

-June P. Dalton, 51, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Joli Antionette Leblanc, 61, possession of a controlled substance.

-Natasha Marie Davis, 41, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 10

-Madison Willis Jones, 23, falsely reporting incident.

-Chase Monroe Mattox, 33, bail jumping second.

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 28, bail jumping second degree.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, agency assist – miscellaneous.

Aug. 11

-Kevin Ryan Williams, 46, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Rachael Hope Amerson, 38, agency assist – warrant arrest.

-Lester Jeryl Salter, 38, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA paraphernalia.

-Quentin Dennis Eddins, 46, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA paraphernalia, FTA tampering and FTA open container.

-Mendy Dawn White, 49, agency assist – agency assist warrant arrest.

Aug. 12

-Kyle Adam Douglas, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 13

-Elisa Langston Sanchez, 47, FTA – driving under the influence.

Aug. 14

-Rigoberto Serrano Del Valle, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jodie Lee Gilbert, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jacoby Rafael Kelley, 26, agency assist.

Aug. 16

-Ramona Kendrick Vest, 47, failing to appear driving while revoked.

-Evan Taylor Shaffer, 29, driving under the influence – controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage and driving on wrong side of road – impeding traffic.

Aug. 17

-Vanesa Arguello Diaz, 19, bail jumping second degree.

-Joyce Renee King, 40, agency assist.

Aug. 18

-Keon Jamar White, 40, court committal – miscellaneous.

-Flemming Louise Schneider, 36, bail jumping second degree.

-Edward Dale Jones, 51, burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 19

-Tony Benard Lockett, 38, failure to appear.

-Latravis O’Neal Snead, 24, domestic violence III harassment.

-Jacob Charles Reaves, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 21

-Jose Luis Cuicahua, 39, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Christina Marie Murray, 35, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 23

-James Earl Wright, 52, agency assist.

-Jalen Sean Blankenship, 21, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Aug. 14

-Jacoby Rafael Kelley, 25, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 18

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 35, bail jumping second degree.

Pelham

Aug. 14

-Jeronmio Esteban, 20, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Pamela Strickland, 58, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Freddie Wilson, 49, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Emmanuel Martinez Garcia, 38, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 15

-Benjamin Lilly, 29, of Pelham, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Sydney Evans, 34, of Montevallo, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Darius Mitchell, 34, of Pelham, obstructing governmental operations, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Douglas Coleman, 51, of Pelham, criminal mischief in the third degree – damage to private property and burglary in the third degree – bank type business – force.

Aug. 16

-Robert Perkins, 27, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Walter Eddleman, 54, of St. Petersburg, Fla., traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-James McCullough, 46, of Shelby, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Aug. 17

-Douglas Coleman, 51, of Pelham, menacing – assault – aggravated assault – domestic – menacing, criminal mischief in the third degree – damage to private property and burglary in the third degree – bank type business – force.

-Aretelvion Collier, 31, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 18

-Karen Sanders, 41, of Pelham, traffic – failure to signal.

-Derrick Malone, 24, of Wetumpka, definitions; prohibited activities; fines; exceptions – texting.

-Mason Vice, 31, of Tuscaloosa, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Doyle Wiley, 33, of Pell City , unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Julea Brown, 21, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Kewuanis Cunningham, 27, of Tuscaloosa, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

Aug. 19

-Christian Perkins, 24, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Nathan Nabers, 43, of Trusville, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

Aug. 20

-Andrew Hogeland, 34, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Amiya Thomas, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.

-Barry Adcock, 44, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.