Briarwood volleyball team went undefeated in West Morgan Tournament

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TRINITY – Briarwood went undefeated in the West Morgan Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Lions secured their first place spot by winning each set against Wilson, St. Paul II, Lawerence County, Lexington, and West Morgan.

In their first matchup against Wilson, the Lion won both sets 25-18 and 25-22. Junior, Stella Helms led the Lions with 7 kills in the match. Junior, Emma Reid Frost served 3 aces, and seniors, Sigourney Bell and Bradford Latta had one solo block each.

Briarwood defeated St. Paul II 25-21 and 25-22 in their second match on Saturday. Helms led the Lions again with six kills. Both junior, Caroline Jones, and senior, Jolee Giadrosich served two aces each. And junior, Lindsey Bulter, and Latta had one solo block each.

The Lions played Lawerence County in their third match, Briarwood defeated the Devils 25-14 and 25-18. Junior, Ava Boyll had seven kills, and senior, Skye Letson had two solo blocks. Junior, Kylie Graham served one ace.

In the fourth match of the tournament, Briarwood beat Lexington 25-18 and 25-19. Jones led the Lions with 11 digs and two aces. Helms had six kills and Giadrosich had 14 assists.

The Lions defeated West Morgan 25-21 and 25-22. Helms led the Lions with six kills, three assists, three aces, and 14 receptions. Jones had 12 digs and Giadrosich 14 assists.

In Briarwood’s rematch against Lawerence County, the Lions defeated the devils 25-17 and 27-25. Junior, Lindsey Bulter led with seven kills, and Jones led with 14 digs in Briarwood’s last match of the evening. Giadrosich had served two aces and Latta had two solo blocks to secure Briarwood’s final win of the tournament.

Now 11-4, Briarwood takes on Calera and Leeds in a tri-match on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at home.