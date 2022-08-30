City Faces: Bill Miller – Head of Helena’s Parks and Recreation Department

Bill Miller has lived in Helena for 25 years, 18 of which have been spent working with the city. His job as head of Helena’s Parks and Rec department involves planning, developing and directing the year-round and city-wide program including developing policies and procedures, writing grants and executing short-term and long-term plans.

Not only does Miller coordinate department activities with youth sports, he also works closely with schools and local camps. Miller works with volunteers on local events such as the Helena Buck Creek Festival, Old Town Live, the annual Easter egg hunt and the Fourth of July celebration.

Miller said his favorite part of his job is getting to know the families of Helena and watching young players grow to become successful athletes in high school and beyond.