Montevallo Public Safety Coalition to host fall events

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s first responders are teaming up with local organizations to host several events this fall.

Collaborating as the Montevallo Public Safety Coalition, the city’s fire and police departments along with Impact Montevallo and Montevallo Main Street will hold three community events in October.

“For the first time, our public safety officials have formed a coalition to make the annual Fire Prevention Parade, National Night Out and Chief’s Challenge the very best,” a Montevallo Fire and Rescue post read. “We know that when we come together, we make the community the best it can be. Come to one or come to all three.”

The first of the three events will be the 48th annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8 on Main Street.

Attendees are invited to Orr Park immediately after the parade for food trucks, kids’ activities and an opportunity to meet local first responders.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Montevallo’s National Night Out will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. under the pecan trees in the shaded entrance grove to Orr Park on Island Street.

As a national community-building campaign, the event will seek to promote strong relationships between the police and community members, provide local educational resources and generate fun and fellowship.

Attendees are invited to interact with first responders, try food trucks present and take part in various activities.

The Chief’s Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 25 will round out the events.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Montevallo High School football stadium, first responders will honor Red Ribbon Week by going head-to-head with young residents in physical challenges to promote living a drug-free lifestyle.