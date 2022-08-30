Mother and son baking duo celebrate six months serving the Pelham area

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM– Mother and son duo Susan and Adam Swinzal have opened their fried pie bakery in Pelham called Mama Suz’s Fried Pies. The bakery came to Pelham in February of 2022, bur originally opened its doors in 2018.

The two said they have been content with the reaction from the Pelham area.

“We have felt supported so far,” Susan said. “Pelham seems to be a growing community. It is a good area of town.”

Susan said they started doing farmers markets and have grown to be involved with many events around the Pelham and Shelby County area.

“We did Taste of Pelham in March and Pelham Palooza in May. We just finished the Helena Farmer’s Market,” Susan said. “We always look for something close and local.”

Susan said Mama Suz’s continues to grow every day.

“We started out as home bakers. We are just trying to grow our name and our business,” Susan said.

Mama Suz’s Fried Pies is located on 2629 Pelham Parkway, Pelham AL 35124 and more information can be found www.mamasuzfriedpies.wixsite.com