Municipal police reports for July 16 through Aug. 24
Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16 through Aug. 24.
Alabaster
Aug. 15
-Domestic violence – third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; Chevy Tahoe valued at $2,500.
-Information only from the 11000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a marijuana joint; 0.42 grams valued at $10.
-Fraud – identity theft and information only from the 1200 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store; other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Stolen was a black Jessica Simpson wallet valued at $20.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0. Recovered was drugs/narcotics and drugs/narcotic equipment.
Aug. 16
-Damaged property from Interstate 65 exit 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; silver Kia Optima LX valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was an iPhone XR valued at $1,000.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Recovered was marijuana; 8 grams.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Corporate Woods Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was an automobile; Ram 1500 Classic valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $300.
-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a driver’s license) from the 100 Block of North Court Street, Prattville.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $99.52.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $221.
-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Theft of property fourth from the 1200 Block of Morning Star Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a trailer tag valued at $20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $118.41.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $215.23.
-Information only from County Road 68 and County Road 11 (highway/road/alley/streets/sidewalk).
Aug. 17
-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of 13th Street NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $49.11.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
Aug. 18
-Criminal trespass third degree and resisting arrest from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Information only from Highway 119 and Highway 31.
Aug. 19
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 8500 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $20.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1500 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-No driver’s license and information only from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $38.41.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $73.92.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communication from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Windsor Court.
Aug. 20
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; red Nissan Sentra valued at $1.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of Old Boston Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mail box valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court. Recovered was a 26’ box truck valued at $50,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $170. Recovered was merchandise, drugs/narcotic equipment, drugs/narcotics, firearms; Smith & Wesson valued at $170.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).
Aug. 21
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1600 Block of Butler Road.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Carter Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $46.86.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $50.19.
-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive.
Calera
July 16
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Dunwar Drive.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Smokey Road.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-Harassing communications from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10 Block of Highway 25.
July 17
-Theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65.
-Theft of property fourth, less than $500 from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
July 18
-Attempted suicide from the 1000 Block of Village Trail.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.
-Information only – property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Pecan Road.
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
July 19
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 84.
-Fraud – identity theft from Crisfield Road.
-Agency assist – private property MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from Limestone Way at Limestone Cove.
-Domestic incident from Bonnieville Drive.
-Property damage from Calera.
July 20
-Death investigation from Waterford Clubhouse.
-Private property accident (property damage) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
July 21
-Public order crime from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Charlton Lane.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.
July 22
-Death investigation from the 600 Block of County Road 107.
-Domestic violence III/harassing communications from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Merion Drive.
-MVC from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.
July 23
-Incident from Supercenter Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.
-Property damage from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC from the 2100 Block of Highway 42.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Leaving the scene of an accident form the 7000 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property 2nd/firearm and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Animal complaint – found dog from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Missing person – juvenile – missing person from the 1000 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
July 24
-Incident from the 100 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Property damage – MVC private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 211.
-Property damage from King Richard Way.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
July 25
-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 26
-Sexual torture from Calera.
-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
July 27
-Harassment and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.
-Domestic incident – incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.
-Incident from the 3600 Block of Smokey Road.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
-Sexual abuse first degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
July 28
-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 22.
-Incident – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 29
-Information only – property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
July 30
-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 800 Block of 13th Street.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
July 31
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – death investigation – drug overdose from the 900 Block of McAllister Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 1
-MVC from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive.
-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 2
-Agency assist – recovery of poss stolen vehicle from the 1800 Block of Highway 75.
-Permitting dogs to run at large incident – animal bite from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.
-Information only – property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Agency assist – stolen vehicle recovery from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
Aug. 3
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
Aug. 4
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and notice of trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 2900 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 5
-Rendering false alarm from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.
-Harassment from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Incident from Highway 67.
-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. Highway 31 at 8th Avenue.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass and incident from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Wa.
-Harassment from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Child custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.
-Incident from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
Aug. 6
-Property damage – MVC private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 12000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Domestic violence – third from the 1100 Block of Riviera Drive.
Aug. 7
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 100 Block of Enclave Avenue.
Aug. 8
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.
-Criminal possession of a forged instrument in 3rd degree from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Information only – custody dispute from the 500 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 9
-Utility diversion/tampering from the 2400 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
Aug. 10
-Death investigation – traffic homicide investigation from the 3700 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Incident from the 9100 Block of Highway 22.
Aug. 11
-MVC from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Disorderly conduct from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
Aug. 12
-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.
Aug. 13
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Incident from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 14
-Assault third degree from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 22.
Aug. 15
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Aviators View Drive.
-Information only – property from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 100 Block of County Road 63.
-Harassing communications from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 13000 Block of Highway 25.
-Custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only from Calera.
Aug. 16
-Abandoned vehicle blocking roadway from the 1800 Block of Highway 75.
-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
-MVC from the 200 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Found property – private property accident from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
Aug. 17
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-Incident – property damage from Smoke Road near Highway 87.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from Highway 86 at Highway 306.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
Aug. 18
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Aronomink Drive.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Notice of trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
Aug. 19
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – incident slander from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 800 Block of Meriwether Drive.
-Information only – private property MVA from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from Horton Cove Road.
Aug. 20
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 200 Block of Horton Cove Road.
-Cruelty to animals from the 4900 Block of Highway 18.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Information only from the 20 Block of Paula Drive.
-Missing person from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Missing person from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
Aug. 21
-Incident – missing person from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 9700 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage vehicle vs. deer – property from Calera.
Aug. 22
-MVC from the 2700 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 23
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from Calera.
-Abandoned vehicle tow from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.
-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 24
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
Helena
Aug. 14
-Domestic violence – second degree from Townhouse Road.
-Lost property from 4th Street.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Townhouse Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17.
Aug. 15
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Helena.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Old Town Place.
-Harassing communications from Appleford Road.
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of Ashleigh Road.
Aug. 16
-Runaway from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.
-Dog violation from Old Cahaba Way.
-Suspicious activity from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
Aug. 17
-Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from South Shades Crest Road.
Aug. 18
-Bail jumping second degree from Falliston Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.
Aug. 19
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of River Oaks Lane.
-Assault third degree from Helena.
Aug. 20
-Property damage from Amberley Woods Drive.
Montevallo
Aug. 17
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property (parking lot/garage). Damaged was tires cut on vehicle valued at $175.
Aug. 18
-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Hicks Street (residence/home). Stolen was an LG 55” television valued at $400.
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 300 Block of Hidden Court (residence/home). Damaged was garden and miscellaneous plants valued at $50.
Pelham
Aug. 14
-Theft from the 60 Block of Drivers Way (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $800.
-Identity theft from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Court (other/unknown location).
Aug. 15
-Burglary from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Destroyed/damaged was clothing valued at $14.99. Stolen locally/recovered local was money valued at $1.
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Parker Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $10,500.
-Theft from the 7900 Block of Helena Road (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was clothing valued at $41.55.
-Burglary from the 100 Block of Rockbrook Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an oven, microwave, refrigerators, stove and dishwashers valued at $4,643.
Aug. 16
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Walker Way (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $0.
-Lost property from the 1800 Block of Indian Hill Road (residence/home). Lost was identification valued at $0.
-Drugs-pros def from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $1.