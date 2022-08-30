Municipal police reports for July 16 through Aug. 24

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16 through Aug. 24.

Alabaster

Aug. 15

-Domestic violence – third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; Chevy Tahoe valued at $2,500.

-Information only from the 11000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a marijuana joint; 0.42 grams valued at $10.

-Fraud – identity theft and information only from the 1200 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store; other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Stolen was a black Jessica Simpson wallet valued at $20.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0. Recovered was drugs/narcotics and drugs/narcotic equipment.

Aug. 16

-Damaged property from Interstate 65 exit 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; silver Kia Optima LX valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was an iPhone XR valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Recovered was marijuana; 8 grams.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Corporate Woods Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was an automobile; Ram 1500 Classic valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $300.

-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a driver’s license) from the 100 Block of North Court Street, Prattville.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $99.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $221.

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Theft of property fourth from the 1200 Block of Morning Star Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a trailer tag valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $118.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $215.23.

-Information only from County Road 68 and County Road 11 (highway/road/alley/streets/sidewalk).

Aug. 17

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of 13th Street NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $49.11.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

Aug. 18

-Criminal trespass third degree and resisting arrest from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Information only from Highway 119 and Highway 31.

Aug. 19

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 8500 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $20.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1500 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-No driver’s license and information only from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $38.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $73.92.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communication from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Windsor Court.

Aug. 20

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; red Nissan Sentra valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of Old Boston Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mail box valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court. Recovered was a 26’ box truck valued at $50,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $170. Recovered was merchandise, drugs/narcotic equipment, drugs/narcotics, firearms; Smith & Wesson valued at $170.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1600 Block of Butler Road.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Carter Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $46.86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $50.19.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive.

Calera

July 16

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Dunwar Drive.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Smokey Road.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10 Block of Highway 25.

July 17

-Theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65.

-Theft of property fourth, less than $500 from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

July 18

-Attempted suicide from the 1000 Block of Village Trail.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.

-Information only – property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Pecan Road.

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

July 19

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 84.

-Fraud – identity theft from Crisfield Road.

-Agency assist – private property MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from Limestone Way at Limestone Cove.

-Domestic incident from Bonnieville Drive.

-Property damage from Calera.

July 20

-Death investigation from Waterford Clubhouse.

-Private property accident (property damage) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

July 21

-Public order crime from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Charlton Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.

July 22

-Death investigation from the 600 Block of County Road 107.

-Domestic violence III/harassing communications from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Merion Drive.

-MVC from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

July 23

-Incident from Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Property damage from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 2100 Block of Highway 42.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Leaving the scene of an accident form the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 2nd/firearm and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Animal complaint – found dog from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Missing person – juvenile – missing person from the 1000 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

July 24

-Incident from the 100 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Property damage – MVC private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 211.

-Property damage from King Richard Way.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

July 25

-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 26

-Sexual torture from Calera.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

July 27

-Harassment and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic incident – incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Incident from the 3600 Block of Smokey Road.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-Sexual abuse first degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

July 28

-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 22.

-Incident – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 29

-Information only – property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

July 30

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of 13th Street.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

July 31

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – death investigation – drug overdose from the 900 Block of McAllister Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 1

-MVC from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 2

-Agency assist – recovery of poss stolen vehicle from the 1800 Block of Highway 75.

-Permitting dogs to run at large incident – animal bite from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.

-Information only – property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Agency assist – stolen vehicle recovery from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

Aug. 3

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

Aug. 4

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and notice of trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 2900 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 5

-Rendering false alarm from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.

-Harassment from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Incident from Highway 67.

-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. Highway 31 at 8th Avenue.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass and incident from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Wa.

-Harassment from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Child custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.

-Incident from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

Aug. 6

-Property damage – MVC private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 12000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Domestic violence – third from the 1100 Block of Riviera Drive.

Aug. 7

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 100 Block of Enclave Avenue.

Aug. 8

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument in 3rd degree from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Information only – custody dispute from the 500 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 9

-Utility diversion/tampering from the 2400 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

Aug. 10

-Death investigation – traffic homicide investigation from the 3700 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of Highway 22.

Aug. 11

-MVC from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

Aug. 12

-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

Aug. 13

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 14

-Assault third degree from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 22.

Aug. 15

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Aviators View Drive.

-Information only – property from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Block of County Road 63.

-Harassing communications from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 13000 Block of Highway 25.

-Custody dispute from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from Calera.

Aug. 16

-Abandoned vehicle blocking roadway from the 1800 Block of Highway 75.

-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

-MVC from the 200 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Found property – private property accident from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

Aug. 17

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Incident – property damage from Smoke Road near Highway 87.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from Highway 86 at Highway 306.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

Aug. 18

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Aronomink Drive.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Notice of trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Aug. 19

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – incident slander from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 800 Block of Meriwether Drive.

-Information only – private property MVA from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from Horton Cove Road.

Aug. 20

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 200 Block of Horton Cove Road.

-Cruelty to animals from the 4900 Block of Highway 18.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Information only from the 20 Block of Paula Drive.

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

Aug. 21

-Incident – missing person from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 9700 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage vehicle vs. deer – property from Calera.

Aug. 22

-MVC from the 2700 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 23

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Abandoned vehicle tow from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.

-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 24

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

Helena

Aug. 14

-Domestic violence – second degree from Townhouse Road.

-Lost property from 4th Street.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Townhouse Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17.

Aug. 15

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Old Town Place.

-Harassing communications from Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of Ashleigh Road.

Aug. 16

-Runaway from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.

-Dog violation from Old Cahaba Way.

-Suspicious activity from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

Aug. 17

-Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from South Shades Crest Road.

Aug. 18

-Bail jumping second degree from Falliston Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.

Aug. 19

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of River Oaks Lane.

-Assault third degree from Helena.

Aug. 20

-Property damage from Amberley Woods Drive.

Montevallo

Aug. 17

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property (parking lot/garage). Damaged was tires cut on vehicle valued at $175.

Aug. 18

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Hicks Street (residence/home). Stolen was an LG 55” television valued at $400.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 300 Block of Hidden Court (residence/home). Damaged was garden and miscellaneous plants valued at $50.

Pelham

Aug. 14

-Theft from the 60 Block of Drivers Way (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $800.

-Identity theft from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Court (other/unknown location).

Aug. 15

-Burglary from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Destroyed/damaged was clothing valued at $14.99. Stolen locally/recovered local was money valued at $1.

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Parker Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $10,500.

-Theft from the 7900 Block of Helena Road (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was clothing valued at $41.55.

-Burglary from the 100 Block of Rockbrook Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an oven, microwave, refrigerators, stove and dishwashers valued at $4,643.

Aug. 16

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Walker Way (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $0.

-Lost property from the 1800 Block of Indian Hill Road (residence/home). Lost was identification valued at $0.

-Drugs-pros def from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $1.