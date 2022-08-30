Helena Magazine

My Helena – Ron Holly

Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Michelle Love

Ron Holly

Helena Caboose Greeter

 

Reminiscing – Memories of Major Dundee: I miss my old store “Major Dundee’s 1890’s Mercantile” that opened in Old Town in 1998 (not 1898). It was always a scene of action with the cowboys wandering around and created some special memories.

 

Community interaction – The old Main Street shootouts: I miss the Main Street shootouts we did for the public and passing out deputy badges to the kids. That was a fun way to interact with the community.

 

Fun and games – Friday night cowboy poker: There were Friday night poker games with cowboys dressed in period costumes that have a special place in my heart. The only way you could play was to be dressed in period garb. The store stayed open during the games.

 

Fun in the park – Early mornings at the park: One of my pre-fluffiness pleasures was walking around Joe Tucker Lake at 5:30 AM.  It was amazing listening to the city wake up; birds chirping, doors opening (car and house), engines starting, serenity, etc.

 

Place of peace – Time at the caboose: The current focal point for all important discussions in Helena; with the crusty old folks and coffee each and every morning. The caboose is also the home of Helena’s jigsaw puzzle exchange.

More Helena Magazine

City Faces: Bill Miller – Head of Helena’s Parks and Recreation Department

Meet Your Neighbor: Pastor Josh Knierim from The Church at Old Town

Mayor’s Corner

Stronger Together: Members of the F3 Nation in Helena reflect on fitness, fellowship and faith

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...