My Helena – Ron Holly

Ron Holly

Helena Caboose Greeter

Reminiscing – Memories of Major Dundee: I miss my old store “Major Dundee’s 1890’s Mercantile” that opened in Old Town in 1998 (not 1898). It was always a scene of action with the cowboys wandering around and created some special memories.

Community interaction – The old Main Street shootouts: I miss the Main Street shootouts we did for the public and passing out deputy badges to the kids. That was a fun way to interact with the community.

Fun and games – Friday night cowboy poker: There were Friday night poker games with cowboys dressed in period costumes that have a special place in my heart. The only way you could play was to be dressed in period garb. The store stayed open during the games.

Fun in the park – Early mornings at the park: One of my pre-fluffiness pleasures was walking around Joe Tucker Lake at 5:30 AM. It was amazing listening to the city wake up; birds chirping, doors opening (car and house), engines starting, serenity, etc.

Place of peace – Time at the caboose: The current focal point for all important discussions in Helena; with the crusty old folks and coffee each and every morning. The caboose is also the home of Helena’s jigsaw puzzle exchange.