Pelham ice cream shop gives back to school children

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM– Rachel and Matthew Oberlin own Cream and Cones Ice Cream Lounge and are working to stay involved with the Pelham and Shelby County community.

Rachel said she is overjoyed at the family friend environment that the ice cream shop brings to customers.

“This was a good fit for our family. We wanted it to be family friend,” Rachel said.

The customers vary in demographic, but Rachel said catering to a family friendly atmosphere is a main priority overall.

“It is broad, but we get a lot of families and children and we want it to be family friendly. Anyone can come if its family friendly.” Rachel said.

The ice cream shop offers free ice cream scoops to school aged children as a way of giving back to the community.

“For the local schools several times a year we give out free small scoops to kids in the elementary schools. That includes Pelham, it also includes some other schools.” Rachel said.

Rachel said children really look forward to their free scoops of ice cream and holds a greater meaning than just being a free small scoop of ice cream.

“I had a teacher come in a few weeks ago right before school started and she told me her students have been nagging her to come in. She said it is great because some of her kids that are in the poorer demographic are still able to get ice cream.” Rachel said.

Creams and Cones Ice Cream Lounge is also involved with Spirit Nights at Pelham Oaks Elementary School.

“They are fantastic to work with. We did one in the spring and we have one coming up in September,” Rachel said.

Cream and Cones is located at 2152 Pelham Parkway, Pelham AL 35124. More information can be found at creamandcones.com