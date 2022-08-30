Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 6 through Aug. 11

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 6 through Aug. 11.

Aug. 6

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Inverness Crossing, Birmingham. Marijuana (17.4 grams) and a scale were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera.

-Theft from the 600 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 20 block of White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Duty upon striking vehicle from the 5000 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 700 block of Middle Street, Montevallo. Chewed and spit out marijuana (unable to be weighed) was confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 700 block of Middle Street, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A Better Homes and Gardens trash can valued at $80 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A 2006 Lexus IS 250 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Six Everstart marine vehicle batteries valued at $593.50 and multiple vehicle floor mats were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A children’s bra valued at $11.88, two pairs of pants valued at $21.07, cookie dough, a journal and a Mason jar valued at $14.98 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two guitars were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2001 Outdoor Sports go cart valued at $800 was recovered.

-Public intoxication from Turtle Lake Drive and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 200 block of McConico Road, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A 9-millimeter pistol with no identifying marks or serial number was recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 3600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Elliott Lane, Westover. A 2001 U-Haul trailer was damaged.

Aug. 7

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Civic sustained $680 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Cattle Drive.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 40 block of Barbara Jones Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 3900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville. A water line for 78 Kate Farm Road was damaged.

-Death investigation from Hollow Log Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. Windows valued at $3,000 were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at Alabama 155, Montevallo. Marijuana (13.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 500 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Aug. 8

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A leather pouch containing a four-sided metal blade and a folding knife were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 7600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Lortab (325 milligrams), methamphetamine (white crystal like substance, approximately 1.4 grams) and a glass pipe with residue and water cooling apparatus were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 43 and Forrest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Woodland Circle, Birmingham. A wallet was stolen.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A gas pump handle was damaged.

-Incident from the 6600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Oakmont Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 2000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Gain detergent (7 count, valued at $112), Downy softener (4 count, valued at $52), a Breville juicer valued at $279.95, Silhouette cameo valued at $299, foot bath valued at $39.99 and circuit press (2 count, valued at $350) were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 800 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. Two truck tail lights and wiring harnesses valued at $600 were stolen.

-Discharge of firearm from Shelby County 62 and CSX Railroad (Florey Street), Vincent.

-Theft from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Breedlove acoustic guitar valued at $577.49 was stolen.

-Identity theft from Afton Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. A 2006 Harley Davidson XI 883L motorcycle valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Found property from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A wallet, Visions Credit Union debit card and Tennessee driver’s license were recovered.

-Harassing communications from Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1300 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, attempting to elude from the 1300 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. A Taser cartridge was recovered.

Aug. 9

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Tyler Circle, Vincent.

-Property damage from Shelby County 62 at Bates Road, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Escape third degree, resisting arrest from the 700 block of North Boundary Street, Montevallo. Two small plastic bags containing marijuana, and one cigarette containing marijuana (1.3 grams) were confiscated.

-Missing person/adult from the 10000 block of West Balmoral Avenue, Chicago.

-Theft of property second degree from the 2100 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham. A total of $2,500 in cash was stolen.

-Burglary from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A Kubota R1100 valued at $10,000 was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from an unnamed location. A bag of marijuana (11.3 grams) and a Glock 48, 9-millimeters were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at Day Drive, Montevallo. A bag of marijuana (4.2 grams) and a Glock 44, 22-caliber were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at Day Drive, Montevallo. A bag of marijuana (4.6 grams) was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Oxycodone (13 count, 325 milligrams/7.5 milligrams) was damaged or destroyed.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 15400 block of U.S. 280 at Racetrack, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 30 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

Aug. 10

-License to carry pistol from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Taurus G3C 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Kings Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Suspected Fentanyl (0.14 gram) and an Alabama ID card were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Fox Fire Circle, Indian Springs.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 100 block of Fox Fire Circle, Indian Springs.

-Death investigation-natural death from the 4100 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An Insignia flat screen TV valued at $309 and a Keurig coffee machine valued at $100 were stolen; a Cubby table 9 cube valued at $40 and a lock were damaged.

-Incident at the corner of Garrison Road and Phillips Drive.

-Violation of a court order from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment/harassing communications from the 40 block of Barbara Jones Drive, Maylene.

-Incident from the 6100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Forest Meadows Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $400 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 265, Calera. A 2020 Premier utility trailer valued at $1,850 was stolen.

-Domestic violence protection order from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

Aug. 11

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Klonopin pills (50 count, 1 milligram) and a vial of testosterone were stolen.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and U.S. 231, Vincent. A Nissan Titan XD Crew 4×2 was burned.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Tolbert Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 30 block of Homestead Tr., Pelham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Wilmington Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 600 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart.

-Burglary from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A Hatsan AirTact .22-caliber rifle was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An Easy One Touch wireless cup holder valued at $40.96, two Roadcams valued at $99.96, two Everstart batteries valued at $199.08, a Valvoline Maxlife 5-quart container of oil valued at $29.98 and two Dickies heavy duty SUV cargo mats valued at $73.76 were stolen.

-Disorderly conduct from Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham.