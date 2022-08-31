Cat rescue foundation holds adoption event at Pelham pet supply store

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM– Kitty Cat Haven is a rescue and adoption center located in Hoover. Co-founder and director Rita Bowman has been in the business of rescuing kittens for over forty years now.

Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue has been located in Hoover on Columbiana Road since 2016.

“We wanted something where we could have a facility,” Bowman said. “We wanted a house. This first time I walked in here I was like, ‘This is it.’ Because, the windows and everything here is what the cats need. We have everything set up for the cats.”

Bowman said the comfort of the cats in the facility is of the utmost importance.

“What we wanted to do is make it just like a house for the cats so that they don’t feel they’re in a cage. We are cage free.” Bowman said.

Bowman said everyone at the facility is volunteer and works at the facility for free out of the kindest of their hearts and because of their love for cats.

“No one gets a salary. We are all volunteers, even myself,” Bowman said. “Everything that we would have put into salaries, we take that and we put it back into what we’re doing here.”

Bowman walks to a massive screened in patio full of cats and bustling around with excitement and contentment.

“This is exciting here. This is what we call a cat-io. They love it out here. They can come in twenty four hours a day, in and out. We have a tunnel right there where they can go into the kitchen area.” Bowman said.

Bowman said this is a passion project both for herself and everyone else involved in the facility and also how rare it is to see a haven and rescue facility just for cats.

“I realized there is hardly any rescues just for cats. We have a lot of dog rescues, but not a whole lot of cats,” Bowman said. “That is why I decided to just do cats.”

Bowman said she is excited for the adoption event that is going to be held in Pet Supply Plus in Pelham.

“We did our very first adoption event in Pet Supplies Plus and we got six kittens adopted just like that,” Bowman said. “Now we have it down for every Saturday in the month of September from 12 o’clock to four, we will be at Pet Supply Plus.” Bowman said.

Kim Tyler is the foster care coordinator at the facility and said she is content with the positive response from events held at Pet Supplies Plus.

“They have been wonderful to work with,” Tyler said. Bowman said she agrees with how wonderful the experience has been at Pet Supplies Plus.

“They just opened their arms for us,” Bowman said.

Bowman said she has been happy with the successful rate of adoption that has occurred since their original opening in 2016.

“Since opened in October of 2016, we have adopted out right at 4,500 cats and kittens. Right now in our facility and in foster care we have more cats and kittens than any shelter in Alabama. We have a wonderful foster network.” Bowman said.

Bowman said that whether the cats are adopted or not, the haven is there for any cat to call home.

“This is the haven. We work hard to get it this way. We have about 52 cats at any given time here,” Bowman said.

Pet Supplies Plus is the perfect and convenient location for the adoption events according to Bowman.

“We are so excited to be here and so excited to do Pet Supplies Plus. It is four miles from us. When people think Pelham, they think its further down, but it is right there. It is a perfect location.” Bowman said.

Bowman said she is prepared for the event this Saturday and estimates that there will be about 14 crates with anywhere from one to four kittens per crate, meaning about 25 kittens will be up for adoption.

The Pet Supplies Plus adoption event will occur on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon until 4 o’clock at 1928 Montgomery Hwy and the adoption events will continue to be held throughout the month of September.

More information on the Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue can be found online at Kittykathavenandrescue.org.