N’spirations Salon opens in Alabaster

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new hair salon opened last week in Alabaster, providing customers with both good hair and good friends.

“After COVID, I realized we all want relationships and our people,” salon owner Mehgen Overton said. “I wanted to open something small and intimate. A place where you could find your stylist and a friend.”

N’spirations Salon held a grand opening ceremony last week at the salon’s location of 21 Weatherly Club Drive, Suite 100.

“Our salon offers cuts, styles, up-to-date techniques in highlights and color, vivid and fashion colors, perms, hairstyles for special occasions,” Overton said. “We do a wide variety of ages and styles from a first haircut to prom or even a perm on our more mature clients. We have salon exclusive products, and your stylist can help you choose your hair care regimen.”

There are currently four stylists at the salon including Annette Bullard, Annette Coggins, Mehgen Overton and Morgan Alleteg.

For customers wanting to try out the salon, Overton said you can not only expect a stylist who will listen, give advice and make sure you are on the same page to achieve your hair goals, but also someone who will laugh, cry and celebrate alongside you.

The salon offers services for weddings, homecomings and proms as well.

For anyone interested in booking an appointment at the salon, Overton said customers can call (205) 738-1946 or message N’spirations Salon on Facebook.