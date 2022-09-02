Veteran’s Park hosted the Warrior Two Mile Invitational

ALABASTER–Briarwood, Calera, Thompson, Montevallo, Indian Springs, Helena, Pelham, and Helena were just a few of the several cross country teams to compete in the Warrior Two Mile Run at Veteran’s Park in Alabaster on Thursday, Sept 1.

Briarwood placed third out of the 12 schools that participated in the girl’s race Thursday afternoon. Sophomore, Mary Grace Parker placed in the top five out of the 157 runners with a time of 12:56:94. Juniors, Bella Doss and Luci Williams placed in the top 15 for Briarwood. Doss placed in tenth place timing at 13:26.76 and Williams placed in 12th with a time of 13:41.93.

In fifth place overall, Helena’s Ashlynn Beery placed 11 for the Huskies with a time of 13:33.24.

Although Calera did not place overall in the meet, junior, Jordan Brary placed in the top 20. Brary ran the two-mile run in 13:52.70, securing her the 16th spot.

Thompson placed eighth overall in the girl’s run. Junior, Dia Montiel-Duenas placed in the top 25 with a time of 14:32.10. Following Thompson, Pelham placed ninth overall. Senior, Ana Bravo placed 35th with a time of 15:02.08.

Following the girl’s race, Thompson’s boy’s cross team placed third out of the 15 teams that placed on Thursday evening. Senior, Cameron Prosser placed 14th, and junior, Matthew Hamlin placed 20th.

Helena placed fourth in the boy’s race, having three runners place in the top 30 out of the 235 that competed. Junior, Aspen Warren placed 11th timing at 10:52.73. Senior, Caden Blackman placed 15th, and junior, Drew Cook placed 29th.

Two runners for Briarwood placed in the top 50, securing the Lion’s sixth-place overall spot. Seniors, Brandon Dixon and Ford Thorton placed 18th and 31st overall. Dixon timed at 11:05.68 and Thorton timed at 11:28.59.

Thompson, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, and Spain Park compete next on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Chickasaw Trails in Oakville.