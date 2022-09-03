Now 4-0, Evangel is on a shutout streak

By CHRIS MEGGINSON| Special to the Reporter

CAMP HILL–Evangel Christian School rolled to another shutout in 8-man football on Sept. 2, defeating Southern Prep Academy, 41-0. The Lightning has defeated its last three opponents, now making them 4-0 for the season.

“I know in 8-man football, three-straight shutouts is very impressive,” ECS head coach Tim Smith said. “Our defense plays hard and is really bought into what we’re doing this year, which is a little different than in the past. We make mistakes, but their speed makes up for it.”

The Lightning scored all of its points in the first half after taking a 27-0 lead in the opening quarter on touchdown runs of 38 and 60 yards by Hunter Atkins. Sandwiched between Atkins’ touchdowns was an 18-yard touchdown run from Judah Thompson. Eli Whitfield closed the quarter with a 31-yard strike to Kyle Jones. He was 5-of-8 passing for 57 yards.