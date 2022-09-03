Vincent starts 3-0 for the first time since 2001

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

ROCKFORD – Vincent is now 3-0 for the first time since 2001 with Friday’s 65-0 region win over Central Coosa.

RyKelus Robertson started the romp on the visitors’ first possession of the game, with a 24-yard touchdown run. Tray Youngblood followed it with a successful 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

After an interception by Vincent’s Easton Fields, the Yellow Jackets needed just one play to score again, this time on a 22-yard pass from Blake Allums to Zac Carlisle. Youngblood again ran it in for the 2-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Central Coosa (1-2 overall, 0-1 in Class 2A, Region 4 play) put together a long drive, but Carlisle snuffed it with an interception on Vincent’s 1-yard line.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0) then put together a 99-yard drive of their own, capped off by a 12-yard run by Carlisle and a point-after by Gavin Kratz to make it 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Vincent’s next possession lasted just two plays: a 40-yard pass from Allums to Keetlyn Pellmer and then a 5-yard touchdown pass from the same combination.

Allums then found Nolan Kratz for a 13-yard touchdown pass, Youngblood ran back a punt about 60 yards for a touchdown and backup quarterback Casen Fields threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Phoenix Maxwell—all before halftime, at which point VHS led, 47-0.

With a running clock and 8-minute quarters in the second half, the Yellow Jackets still scored on an 11-yard run by Quenterrius Robertson in the third quarter and a 35-yard run by Jayden Roberts in the fourth quarter.

On the next to last play of the game, Vincent’s Cayden Carroll scooped up a fumble and returned it all the way for the final points.

Allums completed 8 passes in 10 attempts for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

RyKelus Robertson rushed for 94 yards.

Vincent Coach Lucas Weatherford noted that a few years ago, his program was on the other end of lopsided scores.

“It’s a credit to our kids for being resilient for the last few years and getting this changed,” Weatherford said. “They bought in and changed the culture around here. Now when they go out and play, they play relentless no matter who’s in there.”