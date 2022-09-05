Alabaster Library events focus on math, science

By SCOTT MIMS / Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER—The Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster has many science and math-focused events throughout the month of September, starting with a class on laser cutting basics Sept. 13 beginning at 4 p.m.

The laser cutting course includes an introduction to CorelDRAW software as well as operation of the laser cutter in the library’s Makerspace.

Library Director Kim Roberts said the events are a continuation of a themed series made possible by a state library grant called Re-imagining School Readiness.

“We are trying to focus heavily on math and science and incorporate that into our children’s programming,” Roberts said. “Hopefully over the next season during fall we’re really going to try to ramp up our STEM programming.”

The 4-H Science Club for Kids will meet Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. in the Nan Abbott Room where Julie Yocum will lead the group, which includes ages 9-18.

A Snapseed photo editing course will take place Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. with guest instructor Ted Vodde. Vodde discovered Snapseed several years ago and has since edited more than 20,000 photos using the program and has won photography awards using photos taken with an iPhone and edited on Snapseed.

Participants in the photo editing course are asked to have Snapseed already downloaded onto their phone or tablet prior to the course. Snapseed is a free app available in the app store.

A class on Microsoft Excel 2019 will follow on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Nan Abbott Room. This class is designed for those who are new to Excel. The class covers basic spreadsheet navigation, formatting and basic formulas.

Roberts said space is limited for computer courses, so attendees are not guaranteed a laptop. For this reason, personal devices are welcome.

Adults will learn stress-free tips to prepare their children for school in an adults-only seminar on Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for those with children ages 8 and under and will incorporate library resources that can help in this area.

Finally, teens and tweens will have the opportunity to create circuit art on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. in the Nan Abbott Room. Participants ages 11-18 will discover how to combine electronics and art to create their own masterpiece. Jan Mattingly “The Science Lady” will teach this course.

Roberts also teased an upcoming event on Oct. 8, the Tiny Woods Festival held by the Friends of the Albert L. Scott Library. Vendors will set up in the wooded area outside the library, and there will be carnival games, food trucks and much more beginning at 9 a.m.

To view more library events or register for upcoming events, visit the Albert L. Scott Library page on Eventbrite.com.