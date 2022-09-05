City of Alabaster installs improved lighting at historic Siluria mill water tower

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – New and improved lighting was installed at the historic Siluria mill water tower next to the Alabaster City Hall this past week.

The city worked with Astro Electric, AMA Lighting and Mayer Electric to install the new lighting and lighting controls on the top and bottom of the historic water tower last week, said city Public Information Officer Neal Wagner.

“The lights are set to come on at dusk each day, and we are able to schedule the light colors ahead of time with the light control panel,” Wagner said. “They really did an outstanding job with everything.”

The city’s Parks and Recreations Department manages and sets the light colors and schedule.

The work for the installation of the new light system was completed on Tuesday night, Aug. 30.

With the new setup, the water tower can have any color combination imaginable.

Wagner said the city has already planned certain colors for certain occasions and causes, including the water tower being blue for Suicide Prevention Week, pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and events such as Christmas, Halloween and Iron Bowl Week.

The new system allows the ability to flash different combinations of colors, which will likely be utilized near the Iron Bowl and the city’s Water Tower Lighting event held in December.

The city held an inaugural water tower lighting in December 2020 to help ring in the holiday season.

During the event, there was a countdown of the lighting to the water tower. The holiday water tower lighting continued in 2021 where the water tower displayed red and green lights for the residents in attendance to help kick off the season. The water tower remained lit with the festive colors for the holidays.