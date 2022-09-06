Dos Tequilas opens in Chelsea

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA– A new Mexican restaurant has opened in the city of Chelsea, named Dos Tequilas.

The business hopes to provide customers with a unique and authentic dining experience.

“People in this country like Mexican food, so we wanted to give them Mexican food but also something next level,” Co-owner and Manager Valentina Martinez said. “We want the people to say ‘this is different’.”

The restaurant officially opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and is located off of U.S. 280 at Chelsea Corners Way.

Owner Alicia Lozada came up with the name for the restaurant.

“Everything can be better with two tequilas,” Lozada said.

Dos Tequilas is not like your average Mexican restaurant she said.

“This is not like the same Mexican restaurant you can find in another place,” Lozada said. “Dos Tequilas is like different… (it is) authentic Mexican food.”

Lozada and her husband have been residents of Chelsea for almost three years.

“My husband and I think the people from Chelsea are friendly and amazing people,” Lozada said. “I saw one opportunity to try and bring the people here in Chelsea… different Mexican dishes.”

The business’s most popular is its steak burritos.

“We have our regular burritos, steak burritos, but we put in them California vegetables…cauliflower and broccoli” Martinez said. “(The customers) don’t expect that and they say ‘this is amazing, this is something different.’”

The restaurant is a place for family and they provide kid friendly options on their menu, Martinez said.

“We love to be in Chelsea, people have been super kind. And they have been joining us and telling us that we’re doing good,” Martinez said.

Dos Tequilas’ business hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online ordering is available on the business’s website at Dostequilasrestaurant.com.