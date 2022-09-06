Fall kids musical theater class to start at SCAC

By SASHA JOHNS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council is known for its educational programming for kids. One of those programs is the bi-annual kid’s musical theater class, and the fall addition starts on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Teacher Leslie Belk said she is excited to be taking this after-school class into its second year at SCAC.

She is planning a holiday-themed project that will feature small vignettes in which kids can learn to act and sings on stage. The class will meet each Thursday for 13 weeks from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council and is open to kids ranging in ages from 8 to 16 years old.

The children will work toward a final performance that will end the class in early December. Belk said they still have space for 15 students, but those spots will go quickly.

Instructor Leslie Belk who has been with the Arts Council for two years, has over 20 years in the field of education, mostly in theater, choir and music.

“I fell in love with musical theater when I taught at a high school in Arkansas,” Belk said. “It was the first decent-sized program I’d worked in, and it’s been my jam ever since.”

Belk said that kids who love music and work hard with other kids as a group will have a great time in this class.

“They can be the star of the show type personality,” she said, “or a stand in the background type. We need all kinds!”

The mission of SCAC is to cultivate a community that imagines., inspires and creates. They offer classes to both adults and youth across the county in order to accomplish this in addition to bringing live acts to the Song Theater, and art to the EBSCO Gallery for the community to enjoy.

This class hosted in the fall will also be offered in the spring and is a great resource for kids interested in trying out theater who may not have that option at their local schools.

To find out more about the fall musical theater class, visit Shelbycountyartscouncil.com.