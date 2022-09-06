Mountain High Outfitters to open in Pelham

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM– Mountain High Outfitters will be opening a location in Pelham at the entrance of Oak Mountain State Park in Canopy Development. A ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate on Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The grand opening will occur on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Free food and drinks will be had on Saturday all day and the first 100 guests will receive a gift card, Mountain High Outfitters swag bag, and a variety of other giveaways.

Mountain High Outfitters will be bringing back their “buy one pair of shoes give one pair of shoes” for four days only from Sept. 15 until Sept. 18.

The “buy one pair of shoes give one pair of shoes” is a special way of giving back to the community. When a pair of shoes is purchased at Mountain High Outfitters, another pair of shoes is gifted to an essential worker.

Mountain High Outfitters expressed excitement with opening this new location.

“We are beyond excited about this opportunity and the unique nature of this cabin location near the entrance of Oak Mountain State Park,” owner Christopher Groom said. “This will finally allow us to create a true destination for the outdoor recreation user and be our home to many events and a launching point for our experiences.” Groom said.

More information can be found on Mountainhighoutfitters.com.