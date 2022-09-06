One Republic rocks the stage at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Reports

PELHAM – The crowd was electric as One Republic took center stage at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. for their “Never Ending Summer” tour.

The opening acts were band Need to Breathe and Amy Allen. Need to Breathe came out with a powerful energy singing hit songs “Brother” and “Sunshine.”

During one of the songs, head singer of Need to Breathe Bear Rinehart walked into the crowd and gave high fives and hugs to the audience.

The crowd was ecstatic at the at the energy in the amphitheater. Fans Kayla Cade and Richarda Smith expressed their excitement at seeing the two bands.

“We are here for both Need to Breathe and One Republic,” Smith said. “We heard that they were playing here together and we thought ‘what are the odds?’ We are excited.”

Fans Avalee and Alexa Crawford shared the same sentiment.

“We have been listening to them for years, ever since we were kids.” Avalee said.

One Republic opened with “Kids” followed by hit song “Good Life” and closed the show with “If I Lose Myself.” Confetti was shot into the crowd of excited fans.

The band also covered songs that they had written for other artists throughout the show such as Beyonce, Adele and Maroon 5.

Fans were in attendance for a variety of reasons, most were there out of love for the band, but some fans were there celebrating special occasions and using the band’s music to commemorate the milestones.

Fans Jennifer and Olivia King were both celebrating birthdays and treated themselves to the tunes of One Republic and Need to Breathe.

“It’s both our birthdays coming up, and we love both of these bands,” Jennifer said.

Photographer and Tyra Grayson said she was also very excited to be at the One Republic show and was glad that the band played older songs as well as newer ones.

“I love their music, sometimes it makes you sit and think, and sometimes it just makes you want to have fun and enjoy life,” Grayson said. “I definitely enjoyed the concert. Hearing all the throwback songs in person is always a good thing.”

The “Never Ending Summer” tour concludes on Sept. 4 and ended in Jacksonville Florida. Tickets can be found at Livenationentertainment.com.