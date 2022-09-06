Shelby County Fair cancelled for 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana announced that this year’s Shelby County Fair is cancelled in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“What we’ll do in the future is up for discussion, but we know we won’t have one this year,” Kiwanis Club of Columbiana President Sid Wheeler said. “The last three years have been dropping off to where it’s not feasible anymore.”

One reason for the event’s cancellation is the club was not able to convince a midway company to bring rides and games, due to low attendance.

“Our attendance is down to about one-third of what it used to be,” Wheeler said. “It’s not just us, there are other small fairs having the same problem.”

The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is also struggling with membership.

“Membership is getting so low that it’s a lot of work to do with just a few people,” Wheeler said. “People don’t seem to have time to do things like this anymore.”

The Shelby County Fair provided entertainment and collected funds to give back to the community.

“At one point in time, (we we’re) putting $20,000 back into the community,” Wheeler said.

The event has been a staple for more than a century, whereas the Kiwanis Club has been hosting it for a little under that

“We would hate to see it end after 73 years,” Wheeler said. ‘That’s just how long the Kiwanis Club has been doing it.”

Those interested in keeping up to date with the Shelby County Fair can follow the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/shelbycountyfair.

“We would hate to see it end but we’re going to have to see some changes if we keep going,” Wheeler said.