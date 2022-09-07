A September update from the Jane B. Holmes Library

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena!

All of us at the library are looking forward to a fun fall season with new programs and loads of new books and movies.

As school starts back, remember that Storytime at the library is each Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. This free program features our very own Erin Black, who tells stories and sings songs that are fun and help children on their way to a love of reading and learning. Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. features a special evening Storytime presented by library staff, with a “Talk Like a Pirate Day” theme.

As the days get shorter and warm weather winds down, the library is a great place to visit. Bring your library card and get it updated, check out what is new and find a new book to read. New books and other items are always arriving, so check out the library Facebook page, Instagram or website for what is new. Better yet, visit in person!

Book Sale News: The library will have a fall book sale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 15 and running through Saturday, Sept. 17. Saturday, Sept. 17 is Fill a Bag for $5. All proceeds benefit library services in Helena.

The Friends of the Library have been assisting the library with many projects and events during the last few months. This hard working, fun loving group has given so much to the library, and we appreciate their efforts. If you would like to visit a Friends meeting and join others who love reading and volunteering in their community, the meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. at the library. Call 205-664-8308 and ask for Dan if you have questions.

Attention students! Remember to keep your pleasure reading going while school is in session. Pleasure reading is reading that is freely chosen. Anything goes – A blog on a subject you like, a newspaper or magazine, or, even better, a fiction or nonfiction library book.

Having a book to read “on the side” of your schoolwork can help relieve stress and provides something to look forward to during downtime. Most importantly, this activity can improve reading comprehension, a great skill to have moving forward. Looking forward to seeing you soon, and check out these new items:

September 2022 Top Picks

Adult Non-Fiction – James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life – The most anticipated memoir of 2022. In the form of many short essays, the renowned author recalls moments from his life and also his career in a captivating memoir sure to delight any bookworm.

Adult Fiction – The Measure by Nikki Erlick – Imagine if on your doorstep one day you received a mysterious box, the contents of which indicated how long you had left to live. Would you open the box to find the answer or leave it be? Enchanting and deeply uplifting, The Measure is a sweeping, ambitious and invigorating story about family, friendship, hope and destiny that encourages us to live life to the fullest.

Young Adult – Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan – A captivating and romantic debut epic in which a young woman’s quest to free her mother pits her against the most powerful immortal in the realm. Inspired by Chinese mythology and the legend of the Moon Goddess Chang’e, Tan’s novel explores mother-daughter relationships in a world filled with magic and intrigue.

Juvenile – The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Marc Barnett – Do you like cats? Do you also like pizza? This is the book for you. The First Cat in Space graphic novel journeys across a fantastic lunar landscape in a quest to save the world.

Easy/Picture – Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective by Elizabeth Olson – Meet Hattie Harmony, Worry Detective. She’s always there to help her friends when they need her as she shows children ways to manage anxiety. This book has been praised by parents and child specialists alike for its fun and lighthearted way of teaching children how to cope with anxiety.