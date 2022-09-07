Mayor declares September as gynecological cancer awareness month

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Mayor of Pelham Gary Waters was present at City Council hearing to declare the month of September as “State of Teal” for gynecological cancer survivors and victims.

The month is called in action to bring awareness to GYN cancers, acknowledge survivors and to remember the lives lost.

“It is crucial that all women learn the risk factors of these cancers so that any occurrence of these cancers can be caught in their curable phases. I proclaim September 2022 as gynecological awareness cancer month,” Waters said.

The announcement was met with applause.

Kathy Moore is an ovarian cancer survivor who came to speak at the hearing.

Moore announced that a run will be held at the Hoover Preserve. The race is a 5k race and all money will be going into funding for families and victims of GYN cancers.

The race is entitled “Head over Teal” and is hosted by the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation.

The foundation is named after Laura Crandall Brown who passed away of overian cancer in 2009 at the age of 25.

More information can be found on Thinkoflaura.org or through Pelhamalabama.gov