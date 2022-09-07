Panthers defeat the Lions in Thursday night match

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM–Pelham played Briarwood at home on Thursday, Sept. 6. The Panthers defeated the Lions 3-0 in three very close sets. Pelham is now 15-5 and Briarwood is 19-6.

Briarwood started the first set strong with a significant lead, 24-20. However, Pelham managed to make a pretty big comeback and defeat the Lions 27-25.

Pelham came back in the second set with a pretty big lead on Briarwood 21-13. Despite the Lion’s best efforts towards the end of the match they still were beaten by the Panthers 25-21.

Pelham secured their win for the evening defeating Briarwood 25-22 in their final set of the evening. Pelham won the match 3-0.

Panther sophomore, Camryn Mcminn led Pelham with 21 kills for the match against Briarwood. Mcminn and junior, Brooke Bethers both served two aces. And junior, Caley Peterson made one solo block of the evening.

Senior, Emma Studdard, and sophomore, Kylee Hester made the highest number of digs for the Panthers Thursday evening. Studdard and Hester both made 19 digs each. Sophomore, Londyn Wynn and senior, Averi Smith made 17 digs each.

Briarwood returns home on Thursday, Sept. 7, to take on John Caroll Catholic. While Pelham travels to Oak Mountain Thursday, Sept. 7 for their next county matchup.