Sanpeggio’s Pizza coming to 280

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A new Sanpeggio’s Pizza is coming to 280 and will be based in Lee Branch where Marco’s Pizza was formerly located.

“280 definitely needs local pizza,” Chief of Operations Kumar Vanguru said.

The new business will be a locally owned and operated restaurant and is tentatively planned to open in mid-October to November.

“The slogan for Sanpeggio’s is break the chain, eat local,” Kumar said. “We ask all Alabamians to support local restaurants.”

The new establishment will allow customers to dine-in and after three months they hope to provide beer and wine alongside their pizza, he said.

“We also wanted to support local communities as well,” Kumar said. “Next year we have big plans to support communities.”

Sanpeggio’s Pizza is expanding their business to two other locations, with one at Five Points South in Birmingham and another near Green Springs Highway in Homewood

Those who wish to learn more about the business may visit its website at Sanpeggiopizza.com.