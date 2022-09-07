Thompson, Briarwood still ranked after 3 weeks, others fighting for spots

Thompson and Briarwood remained inside the top 10 in the latest football rankings, while Oak Mountain and Helena also received recognition. (File)

September is finally here, yet it is still too early to predict the outcome for the 2022 season. With it already being three weeks in, some local schools continued to be a favorite in their classification when the latest ASWA rankings were released on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The Thompson Warriors held on tight to their No. 6 spot in the 7A classification. Entering week four of the season, the Warriors are now 1-2 after a bounce-back win a week ago.

Once ranked No.1, Thompson slid to No. 6 after two losses to start the season. However, after their first win against Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept 2, defeating the Rebels 34-14, Thompson has remained firmly inside the 7A top 10.

Trailing only seven points behind No. 5, Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson takes on the Huskies in Alabaster on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Warriors seem to be secure in their spot for right now, as they are 28 points ahead of No. 7 Opelika.

Briarwood also remained inside the Class 6A top 10 after another thrilling win last week. The Lions entered the fourth week of the season still No. 7 with a record of 2-1.

They have won the past two games against Spain Park and Chilton County in the final seconds of the game to remain ranked in a crowded classification.

Two other local teams dropped their first game of the season last week, but each still earned nominations for a spot inside their respective top 10.

One week after jumping into the top 10, the Huskies lost to Homewood on Friday, Sept 2, 24-15 to fall back to No. 13.

The Oak Mountain Eagles faced a similar situation after losing 48-14 to Hewitt-Trussville for their first loss of the season.

The Eagles came in at No.13 after their loss against the fifth-ranked Huskies, still holding ground as one of the top teams in the classification and region.

The full rankings are below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Central-Phenix City (19); 3-0; 237
  2. Auburn; 3-0; 178
  3. Fairhope (1); 3-0; 145
  4. Hoover; 2-1; 126
  5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 123
  6. Thompson; 1-2; 116
  7. Opelika; 3-0; 88
  8. Bob Jones; 2-1; 40
  9. Enterprise; 1-2; 25
  10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 3-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 15, Prattville (1-1) 13, Oak Mountain (2-1) 7, Dothan (2-1) 6, Smiths Station (1-2) 2, Sparkman (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 3-0; 240
  2. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 176
  3. Saraland; 3-0; 161
  4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 137
  5. Theodore; 3-0; 105
  6. Pinson Valley*; 1-1; 104
  7. Briarwood; 2-1; 69
  8. Gardendale; 2-1; 59
  9. Hartselle; 3-0; 52
  10. Spanish Fort; 2-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-0) 10, Benjamin Russell (3-0) 6, Helena (2-1) 4, Center Point (3-0) 2, Hazel Green (2-1) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-0) 1, Oxford (2-1) 1.

*–Record includes forfeit loss (ineligible player).

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. UMS-Wright (20); 3-0; 240
  2. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 171
  3. Leeds; 3-0; 144
  4. Gulf Shores; 3-0; 132
  5. Guntersville; 3-0; 118
  6. Ramsay; 2-1; 105
  7. Moody; 3-0; 85
  8. Vigor; 2-1; 63
  9. Eufaula; 2-0; 44
  10. Arab; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (1-1) 6, Alexandria (0-2) 3, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Beauregard (3-0) 2, Headland (2-1) 2, Faith-Mobile (1-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 3-0; 219
  2. Handley (4); 3-0; 184
  3. Andalusia; 3-0; 158
  4. Northside (1); 3-0; 137
  5. Oneonta; 3-0; 115
  6. Anniston; 3-0; 97
  7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 80
  8. Cherokee Co.; 3-0; 49
  9. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 48
  10. Orange Beach; 1-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Priceville (3-0) 11, Jackson (1-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (3-0) 5, Bibb Co. (2-1) 4, Deshler (3-0) 4, Etowah (2-1) 4, T.R. Miller (2-1) 2, West Morgan (3-0) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Piedmont (15); 1-1; 223
  2. Mars Hill Bible (3); 2-1; 168
  3. St. James; 2-1; 136
  4. Gordo (1); 2-1; 121
  5. Opp; 2-1; 109
  6. Mobile Chr.; 2-1; 102
  7. Winfield; 2-1; 81
  8. Straughn; 2-0; 57
  9. Alabama Chr.; 1-1; 36
  10. Houston Aca.; 2-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Excel (1 first-place vote) (2-0) 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1) 16, Saks (2-1) 15, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Dadeville (2-0) 9, Fayette Co. (3-0) 6, Flomaton (1-2) 4, Phil Campbell (3-0) 4, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 2, Trinity (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 240
  2. Highland Home; 3-0; 179
  3. G.W. Long; 2-0; 129
  4. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 123
  5. Ariton; 2-1; 121
  6. Lanett; 2-1; 110
  7. Pisgah; 2-0; 89
  8. J.U. Blacksher; 3-0; 60
  9. B.B. Comer; 2-1; 42
  10. Aliceville; 2-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (1-1) 3, Isabella (2-0) 3, Tanner (2-1) 2, Falkville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Brantley (18); 3-0; 232
  2. Leroy (2); 2-0; 186
  3. Elba; 3-0; 154
  4. Linden; 3-0; 128
  5. Sweet Water; 1-1; 103
  6. Valley Head; 3-0; 84
  7. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 78
  8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 77
  9. Meek; 3-0; 38
  10. Decatur Heritage; 2-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-0) 10, Millry (2-1) 9, Georgiana (3-0) 7, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 5, Wadley (1-2) 3, Kinston (1-

