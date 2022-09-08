Alabaster youth basketball registration opens

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Registration for Alabaster’s girls and boys youth basketball teams opened on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will end Saturday, Sept. 24.

The girls’ program is open to ages kindergarten through sixth grade, and the boys’ program is open to ages kindergarten through ninth grade.

Children must have turned the age of 5 prior to Sept. 1 to be eligible to play, and ninth graders who turned 15 before Sept. 1 are not eligible to play. There are no exceptions.

Those interested in registering may do so by registering online at Alabasterparks.org by 11 p.m. on Sept. 24.

In person registration can be done by visiting 200 Depot St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays only. Forms will not be accepted after Sept. 23.

Registration forms will not be accepted or processed without payment. For special arrangements, contact Alabaster Parks and Recreation.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for every child to participate,” the organization said.

It costs $85 to register one child, and $93.50 for those who do not live within the Alabaster city limits. There is a 10 percent multi-child discount after paying full price for the oldest child. The fee covers the jersey and shorts.

For more information about the registration process, or the upcoming basketball season, contact Athletic Manager Nik McCrimon at (205) 664-6840 or nmccrimon@cityofalabaster.com. Additional information can be found by visiting alabasterparks.org.