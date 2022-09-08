Arrest reports for Aug. 21 through Sept. 2

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2.

Alabaster

Aug. 22

-Jesus Alcantara Alcantara, 30, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jaden Omar Wright, 18, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

-Martez Dion Cunningham, 19, of Calera, firearms license required.

-Angel Ruben Castilla, 38, of Destin, Fla., possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 23

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Ashlie Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 24

-Kelani R. Smith, 26, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Daymon Shakur Smith, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Richard Dale Davenport, 45, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 34, of Calera, burglary third degree.

-Alisha Ann Harris, 25, of Waverly, Ohio, burglary third degree.

-Kyle Matthew Magnus, 29, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 25

-Amy Shantel White, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Harold Collum, 47, of Bessemer, alias warrant and criminal trespass third degree.

Aug. 26

-Melissa H. Mullins, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Corey Lee Allen, 31, of Jemison, alias warrant.

-Anna Renee Southard, 19, of Woodstock, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-William Keith Talley, 63, of Hoover, capias warrant – burglary 3rd.

Aug. 27

-Erwin Dubose, 61, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

-Cory Michael Hinton, 34, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-John Edward Fuqua, 48, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Charles Stephen McCormick, 64, of Alabaster, aggravated assault family and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Aug. 28

-Robert Lee Gable, 65, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jose Perez Enriquez, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Melinda Sue Daniels, 37, of Vally Grand, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Corey Burtran Smitherman, 44, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Helena

Aug. 22

-Owen Keith Campbell, 18, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 23

-Russell Ray Thomas, 40, bail jumping second degree.

-Cameron Alexis Allen ,19, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.

Aug. 24

-Francisco Perez, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Linwood Raven Lyons, 24, failing to appear (traffic).

Aug. 25

-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 27

-Ethan Wesley Wooten, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.

Aug. 28

-Brandon Lee Sellers, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Aug. 27

-Kelly Hall Schaefer, 26, of Calera, traffic – DUIA.

-Anthony Ray Peoples, 62, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.

-Rhiannon Rainn Carbo, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Clifton Edward Hill, 43, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 28

-Cassy Leora Tully, 29, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

-Daniel Vazquez Ventura, 33, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Sept. 1

-Tucker Brooks Brown, 21, of Montevallo, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Sept. 2

-Seth Russell Rogers, 18, of Buhl, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Aug. 21

-Larrian Battle, 34, of Hoover, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed, mutilation or alteration of tags; replacement tags and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Aug. 22

-Deerica Sanders, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – improper pass on right and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-John Stephens, 33, of Cordova, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 23

-Damon Knotts, 50, of Calvert City, KY, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Ricardo Andrade, 36, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Aug. 24

-Brian Woodruff, 35, of Georgetown, In, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-William Rodgers, 48, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-James Green, 50, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Aug. 25

-Derrian Jones, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Brian Graf, 49, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Aug. 26

-Melissa Mullins, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and mutilation or alteration of tags; replacement tags.

Aug. 27

-Chris Hale, 55, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.