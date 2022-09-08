Arrest reports for Aug. 21 through Sept. 2
Published 12:58 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2.
Alabaster
Aug. 22
-Jesus Alcantara Alcantara, 30, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jaden Omar Wright, 18, of Alabaster, firearms license required.
-Martez Dion Cunningham, 19, of Calera, firearms license required.
-Angel Ruben Castilla, 38, of Destin, Fla., possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Aug. 23
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
-Ashlie Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 24
-Kelani R. Smith, 26, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Daymon Shakur Smith, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Richard Dale Davenport, 45, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 34, of Calera, burglary third degree.
-Alisha Ann Harris, 25, of Waverly, Ohio, burglary third degree.
-Kyle Matthew Magnus, 29, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 25
-Amy Shantel White, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Harold Collum, 47, of Bessemer, alias warrant and criminal trespass third degree.
Aug. 26
-Melissa H. Mullins, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Corey Lee Allen, 31, of Jemison, alias warrant.
-Anna Renee Southard, 19, of Woodstock, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-William Keith Talley, 63, of Hoover, capias warrant – burglary 3rd.
Aug. 27
-Erwin Dubose, 61, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
-Cory Michael Hinton, 34, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-John Edward Fuqua, 48, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Charles Stephen McCormick, 64, of Alabaster, aggravated assault family and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Aug. 28
-Robert Lee Gable, 65, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jose Perez Enriquez, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Melinda Sue Daniels, 37, of Vally Grand, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Corey Burtran Smitherman, 44, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Helena
Aug. 22
-Owen Keith Campbell, 18, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 23
-Russell Ray Thomas, 40, bail jumping second degree.
-Cameron Alexis Allen ,19, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.
Aug. 24
-Francisco Perez, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Linwood Raven Lyons, 24, failing to appear (traffic).
Aug. 25
-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 27
-Ethan Wesley Wooten, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 28
-Brandon Lee Sellers, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Aug. 27
-Kelly Hall Schaefer, 26, of Calera, traffic – DUIA.
-Anthony Ray Peoples, 62, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.
-Rhiannon Rainn Carbo, 21, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Clifton Edward Hill, 43, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Aug. 28
-Cassy Leora Tully, 29, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
-Daniel Vazquez Ventura, 33, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Sept. 1
-Tucker Brooks Brown, 21, of Montevallo, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.
Sept. 2
-Seth Russell Rogers, 18, of Buhl, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Aug. 21
-Larrian Battle, 34, of Hoover, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed, mutilation or alteration of tags; replacement tags and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Aug. 22
-Deerica Sanders, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – improper pass on right and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-John Stephens, 33, of Cordova, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Aug. 23
-Damon Knotts, 50, of Calvert City, KY, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
-Ricardo Andrade, 36, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
Aug. 24
-Brian Woodruff, 35, of Georgetown, In, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-William Rodgers, 48, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-James Green, 50, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Aug. 25
-Derrian Jones, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Brian Graf, 49, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Aug. 26
-Melissa Mullins, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and mutilation or alteration of tags; replacement tags.
Aug. 27
-Chris Hale, 55, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.