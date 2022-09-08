Chelsea City Council approves rodeo

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved resolutions for an ABC retail liquor license for Dos Tequilas and a donation for Bikes 4 Kids to hold a rodeo event during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Proposed resolution 1024 was approved by the Council and allows for a donation to be made to the Bikes 4 Kids organization for the hosting of a rodeo event.

“(It’s) very special tonight to be able to approve this resolution for the rodeo event,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. ‘The Council is supporting the production of this rodeo for either the last weekend of October or the first weekend in November, and we’re hoping that it will be something that our citizens and neighbors support to the point that we can add a fourth event to our city calendar every year.”

After the City Council meeting, Picklesimer clarified details regarding the rodeo event.

“We’re really paying to put the event on to make it a fourth event for our citizens with Bikes 4 kids being the beneficiary,” Picklesimer said.

The City Council also approved resolution 1022 which allowed a liquor license for the business Dos Tequilas.

“I want to say a hearty welcome to the new restaurant Dos Tequilas,” Picklesimer said. “I’ve had the opportunity to eat there and it is very good.”

During the Mayor’s report, Picklesimer shared proclamations declaring September 2022 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and September 17-23 as Constitution Week.