City of Pelham job fair is happening September 27

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Job Fair will be happening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center.

Job opportunities include Ballantrae Golf Club, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation, Development Services & Public Works, Police Department and Pelham Racquet Club.

“We want people to know all of the career opportunities we offer,” Human Resources Director Tracy Hill said. “The public sector and local government encompass a vast spectrum of job fields. We have job opportunities ranging from police officer and firefighter to information technology and public works.”

Hill said anyone can apply for the open positions.

“Our job fair is open to everyone from career seekers to those who may just be looking for part-time work,” Hill said. ”We’re always looking for associates to staff events at our sports venues, including the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, Ballantrae Golf Club, and the Pelham Racquet Club.”

The Pelham Recreation Center is located at 2020 Pelham Park Blvd. and more information can be found at Facebook.com/CityofPelham.