Land transactions for July 13 through July 19

The following land transactions occurred between July 13 and July 19.

July 13

-Vikrant Sharma to FKH SFR L LP, for $395,000, for Lot 42 in Polo Crossing Sector IV.

-Dana J. Patterson to FKH SFR L LP, for $284,500, for Lot 13 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.

-Charles R. Anderson to FKH SFR L LP, for $384,000, for Lot 81 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Linda S. Cencula to Linda Schilleci Cencula Living Trust, for $534,000, for Lot 53 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A Resurvey of Lots 53A and 54A Final Plat.

-Shealia D. Burton to Melinda Louise Cavender, for $316,500, for Lot 106 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Phyllis Mayronne to Round Too Investments LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 122 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Jodie L. Young to Tim Towns, for $310,200, for Lot 37 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat Map.

-Mary Jo Nichols to WP Group LLC, for $97,318.37, for Lot 95 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Michelle Chandler to Randy Jordan, for $70,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Nancy M. Forman to Jeffrey L. Forman, for $476,600, for Lot 3536 in Riverchase Country Club 35th Addition.

-Jack W. Manche to Timothy J. Brewer, for $25,000, for Lot 13 in W. J. Maxwell Survey of the Town of Alabaster.

-Joel R. Harris to Charles David Dunlap, for $275,000, for Lot 42 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-David A. Bradshaw to Charles Roland Anderson, for $445,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Jennifer E. Tennyson to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $214,600, for Lot 278 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Andre Lamar Singleterry to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $90,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Jon Mark Campbell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $312,500, for Lot 7-16 in Chelsea Park Seventh Sector 1st Addition.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Bess Homes & Enterprises LLC, for $217,880, for Lot 13 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Thomas Brad Bishop to Mary Frances Snyder, for $351,250, for Lot 15 in Little Ridge Estates Subdivision.

-Vicki P. Rogers to Danish A. Karim, for $265,000, for Lot 42 in Saddle Run.

-William M. Diaz to Michael Smith, for $312,000, for Lot 107 in Country View Estates Phase II.

-Ladybug Properties LLC to J & L Legacy Investments LLC, for $16,000, for Lot 105 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Ladybug Properties LLC to J & M Investments LLC, for $16,000, for Lot 99 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Lady Properties LLC to J & M Legacy Investments LLC, for $16,000, for Lot 97 in Camden Cove West Sector III Phase I.

-Ladybug Properties LLC to J & M Legacy Investments LLC, for $16,000, for Lot 18 in Camden Cove Sector III Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Virgil Gray, for $510,900, for Lot 205 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Humane Society of Shelby County Inv. to Shannon Duane King, for $170,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-J & M Legacy Investments LLC to Empire Rentals LLC, for $21,000, for Lot 18 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-J & M Legacy Investments LLC to L & L Property Enterprise LLC, for $63,000, for Lots 97, 99 and 105 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Garrett G. Self to Deborah Solomon, for $175,000, for Lot 206 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Carrie L. Huckaby to Brandon Thomas Rosso, for $207,000, for Lot 54 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Buyers Accepted LLC to Chris Johnston, for $966,625, for Lot 45 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Plat.

-Solomon K. Musani to Eduardo Ruvalcaba Cervantes, for $300,000, for Lot 70 in Summer Brook Sector 4.

-Julio C. Rivera to Julio Cesar Rivera, for $272,000, for Lot 19 in Indian Ridge Estates.

July 14

-Donovan Builders LLC to Todd F. Sparrow, for $558,747.18, for Lot 528 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Leon Nash, for $538,900, for Lot 525 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Marlisa K. Bannister, for $648,918, for Lot 4368 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Larry L. Riek to Jennifer E. Tennyson, for $198,500, for Lot 150 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James Martin Lane to Luis E. Claros, for $15,000, for Lot 5 in Riverchase Country Club First Addition Phase III.

-William Gregory Wilson to Larry A. Kronk, for $267,500, for Lot 30 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Thomas A. Chatham to Michelle Chatham, for $34,850, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Thomas Albert Chatham to Michelle Chatham, for $36,800, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Thomas A. Chatham to Michelle Chatham, for $41,520, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Cary P. Cavender to Michael Kurtis Long, for $760,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Map.

-Barbara A. Ballard to Willowcrest LLC, for $100,000, for Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Alabaster Gardens.

-Thomas Albert Chatham to Tonya Denise Hood, for $300,000, for Lot 15 in Charles W. Mobley Subdivision.

-Michael K. Long to Stephen Fortson, for $699,000, for Lot 6 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Survey.

-Gretchen L. Cassavoy to Eberhard Weiss, for $340,000, for Lot 96 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Record Plat.

-William ONeal Whitt to William ONeal Whitt, for $455,000, for Lot 9-08 in Mt Laurel Resubdivision of Block 9 and 10.

-Kevin Brian McMurray to Kevin B. McMurray, for $142,100, for Lot 230 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-W. Ross Williams to James Tyler Wade, for $332,250, for Lot 23 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-Penny Loyd to Tyler G. Preast, for $285,000, for Lot 213 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Nanette A. Luce to James Hill, for $240,000, for Lot 8 in Willow Glen.

-MBB Properties LLC to Jeffrey Tennessen, for $289,900, for Lot 476 in Forest Lakes.

-Anthony Leverette to FKH SFR LLP, for $283,500, for Lot 61 in Enclave Phase 1.

-David Trent Hosmer to Andrew Gunn, for $499,000, for Lot 46 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James W. Bird, for $518,077, for Lot 4365 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

July 15

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alicia D. Petties, for $231,000, for Lot 256 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Charles Hartsell to Lucinda H. Louderback, for $325,000, for Lot 44 in Calumet Meadow.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tiffany Atkins, for $318,645, for Lot 123 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Fred W. Schafer to Michael C. Guarino, for $650,000, for Lot 1110 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Luanne Philomena Flavin to FKH SFR L LP, for $322,000, for Lot 7 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Norman K. Patty to Jobie Lynn Brasher, for $562,400, for Lot 51 in Wild Timber Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Jane C. Ellison to Janet L. Cottrell, for $106,000, for Lot 7 in Christy Townhomes.

-Michelle Chatham to Thomas A. Chatham, for $10,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Newrez LLC to Regina Gail Adkins Hutchinson, for $89,900, for Lots 4 and 7 in Pine Grove Camp.

-Cathy D. Barrington to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $278,500, for Lot 85 in Broken Bow Fourth Addition.

-Carol Russell to Joshua Williams, for $275,000, for Lot 2 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Katie N. Hollenbeck to Christopher Webster, for $320,000, for Lot 59 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-D. H. Marbury to John C. Marbury, for $510,800, for Lot 29 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.

-Thomas T. Murray to Terry L. Raycraft, for $500,000, for Lot 252 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Jay W. Honeycutt to Mary H. Griffin, for $121,000, for Lot 10 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Two Resurvey.

-Mary H. Griffin to Jian Zhong, for $182,000, for Lot 10 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Two Resurvey.

-Western Properties LLC to Patrick Edward Kennedy, for $195,700, for Lot 48 in Whitestone Town Homes Phase Two Resurvey.

-Lisa Seltzer to Jon Kevin Webb, for $734,500, for Lot 258 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Amazing Homes LLC to Joseph C. Kauffman, for $275,150, for Lot 641 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jaron Sylestine, for $440,375, for Lot 112 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Austin Dewayne Shiflett to Ava Middleton, for $249,900, for Lot 123 in Villages at Westover.

-Randy E. Glaze to Thaddeus Nichols, for $525,000, for Lot 12 in Highland Ridge.

-Walter R. Higgins to Randy Glaze, for $320,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-John H. Farr to Charles Casey Crumpton, for $299,000, for property Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Holden Energy LLC to Royal Investment Group LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Commercial Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 1.

-TCG Koslin LLC to Koslin Farms Homeowners Association Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 56 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Common Area 4 and Common Area 7 of the Amended Final Plat.

-TCG Koslin LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,790,491.15, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 67, 68, 69, 70, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116 and 117 in Koslin Farms Phase I Amended Final Plat.

-Christopher Hall to Joshua Blair, for $15,000, for Lot 1 in Blair Farms.

-Anna Kathryn Buntin to Erin Bailey, for $216,000, for Lot 54 in Ironwood.

-Kimberly Jones Warnick to FKH SFR L LP, for $375,500, for Lot 17 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Peggy Lynn Trosper to FKH SFR L LP, for $309,500, for Lot 3 in Summer Brook Sector One.

July 18

-Richard Gross to Carl Phillip Womack, for $240,000, for Lot 61 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-Neal Nicholas Rose to Joseph Clayton Scott, for $390,000, for Lot 15 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.

-Jimmy B. Pappas to Gabriel M. Thorn, for $375,000, for Lot 52 in Chelsea Station.

-Margaret Mills Thomas to Douglas Funk, for $269,900, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Laura Horton to Michael Brown, for $214,000, for Lot 294 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Marcus Paul Covar to Stillwell Hunt, for $675,000, for Lot 46 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-Terry Alan Crabb to Jordan Hadaway, for $560,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael David Mitchem to Jacob Gray Billings, for $310,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-OP Gold LLC to Linda K. Frederick, for $219,000, for Lot 314 in Sterling Oaks Condominium a Condominium.

-Steadman Benton to Yahaira Yamileth Alberto Fuentes, for $138,000, for Lot 14 in Canterbury Estates.

-Clifton N. Gray to Clifton N. Gray, for $296,100, for Lot 422 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Sector 25.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gregory D. Johnson, for $437,305, for Lot 118 in Simms Landing Phase IB Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-513 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector 5th Phase.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-511 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector 5th Phase.

-Chelsea Park Holdings LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-504 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector 5th Phase.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 832 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 830 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 63 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-507 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Charles M. McLeod to Crown Construction Co. Inc., for $60,000, for Lot 65 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition Final Record Plat.

-Eddleman Properties Inc. to Daniel Gordon, for $52,500, for Lot 2512 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-509 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Julian S. Grant, for $549,616, for Lot 714 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Maxine Stone to Tammy Joe Smith, for $374,590, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Phillip S. Pomeroy to Cindy D. Pomeroy, for $359,500, for Lot 9 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-William M. Schroeder to William M. Schroeder, for $480,800, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Caitlin Howell to Madison Knox, for $235,500, for Lot 50 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Daniel JW Young to Alexis Damara Caldwell, for $205,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Hazen Dismukes to Jose Luis Martinez Alvarez, for $70,000, for Lots 10, 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Charles W. Shepherd to Douglas John Heruska, for $367,200, for Lot 29 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Melanie J. Smith to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $598,500, for Lot 24 in Brae Sector of Greystone Farms 2nd Amended Plat.

-Emile Lutfi to Chebm USA Inc., for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Murray Oaks Estates.

-Andrew Lee Price to Lewis Jackson White, for $980,000, for Lot 22-17 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Frances House to RS Rental III A LLC, for $123,375, for Lot 7 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

July 19

-Janie Bowles to Janie Marie Wright Bowles, for $321,400, for Lot 6 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jameson K. Levingston to FKH SFR L LP, for $316,500, for Lot 55 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Lee S. Wright to Lee S. Wright, for $1,000, for Lot 25 in Scottsdale.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jamie Allynn Williams, for $204,000, for Lot 31 in Crosscreek Cove Townhomes.

-P. Brian Rooks to P. Brian Rooks, for $10,000, for Lot 9 in Heatherwood Forest Sector I.

-Deborah S. Hosemann to Southeast Property and Management LLC, for $421,460, for Lot 2317 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Southeast Property and Management LLC to Southern Home Solutions LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 2317 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-G S Masters Inc. to Lauren S. Dango, for $647,352, for Lot 19-06 in Mt Laurel Phase III B.

-Russell Gentle Powers to Walter Tyrone Rogers, for $630,000, for Lot 603 in Riverwoods Sixth Sector Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Andy Mozifort, for $256,790, for Lot 267 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Margaret E. Riddle, for $139,000, for Lot 30 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Map.

-Limestone Properties LLC to Limestone Properties LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Cornerstone Cornerstone Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Limestone Properties LLC to Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, for $500,000, for Lot 1 in Cornerstone Cornerstone Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Casey O’Quinn to Haven O’Quinn, for $201,000, for Lot 21 in Falliston First Sector.

-Amy Allen Roberson to Michael D. Cook, for $300,000, for Lot 24 in Laurel Woods.

-Town Builders Inc. to Jacob Schuhmann, for $570,000, for Lot 16-29 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Melkeshun King to Eber Serrano, for $213,000, for Lot 40 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Map.

-Tariq Ayub to Irfana N. Mohiuddin, for $499,999, for Lot 17 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18.

-Thomas A. Chatham to Chatham Investment Properties LLC, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jared Taylor to Javier Angeles Rodriguez, for $268,000, for Lot 14 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-Gregory A. Wood to Charity Ann Horton, for $20,000, for Lot 2 in Wood Ridge Estates.

-Rodger Radeck to Anthony Brown, for $70,000, for Lot 43 in Maple Ridge.

-Matthew Scott Cornelius to Matthew Scott Cornelius, for $63,850, for Lot 136 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Matthew Scott Cornelius to Matthew Scott Cornelius, for $115,730, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Julianne Wilson to Brandi Billings, for $29,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Krysta Jeanene Tyler to Desirae Lee Booker, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-Michael Chase Armstrong to Krysta Jeanene Tyler, for $330,000, for Lot 508 in Old Cahaba The Park Sector Amended Map.

-Caren Gray Wynn to Teresa Wall Thompson, for $105,000, for Lots 61 and 62 in High Hampton Second Sector.

-John B. Cureton to Andrew G. Balch, for $490,000, for Lot 5135 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Matthew McNutt to Renan Yassie Reyes Martinez, for $220,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Charles D. Dunlap to Robin K. Stott, for $355,000, for Lot 515 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Blake Elliott Scrivner to Marie H. Morton, for $287,500, for Lot 9 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-House2Home Inc. to Billy D. Hill, for $515,000, for Lot 25 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition Resurvey of Lots 24 and 25.

-Don Hurt to Hurt Living Trust, for $275,100, for Lot 430 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Jennifer Cargill to FKH SFR L LP, for $237,500, for Lot 173 in Old Ivy Phase I Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Linda Dugger to Equity Trust Company Custodian, for $175,000, for Lot 1 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-South Shelby Baptist Church Inc. to South Shelby Early Learning Center LLC, for $446,715.83, for Lot 7 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christopher John, for $237,410, for Lot 266 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Shelly Christmas to Stacy Jaynes Anderson, for $274,900, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Keely Erin Berry to David M. Nash, for $330,000, for Lot 19 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-RS Real Estate LLC to REI Nation LLC, for $257,000, for Lot 217 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Michael D. Cook to Shelly Christmas, for $332,000, for Lot 491 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Margaret Pope to Kimberly C. Pope, for $174,800, for Lot 9 in Kensington.

-Dominic T. Melendez to Lee Ann Carlos, for $8,000, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.