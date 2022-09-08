Municipal police reports for Aug. 20 through Sept. 1

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 20 through Sept. 1.

Alabaster

Aug. 22

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was one gram of marijuana and a gold marijuana grinder.

-Firearms license required from the 1300 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Taurus G3C 9mm and a Taurus G2C 9mm.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was U.S. currency, 1.26 grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of cocaine (all forms except crack).

Aug. 23

-Firearms license required and possession of a controlled substance from the 8200 Block of Highway 17 (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Recovered was a Taurus Millennium G2 and 1.65 grams of cocaine (all forms except crack).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Airview Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen was money from debit/gift card; Walmart gift card valued at $50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $133.12.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mission Hills Park (specialty store).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a traffic light.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 900 Block of 1st Street South (residence/home).

Aug. 24

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a bag of clothes and brown vintage trunk valued at $200.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Cove (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $67.99.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $46.07.

-Burglary third degree from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Menacing from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Recovered was a vape pen containing 0.3 percent of THC.

Aug. 25

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $77.78.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics (white power substance) and drug/narcotic equipment (straws with white powder stance).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.47.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.92.

Aug. 26

-Information only from the 900 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $478.91.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Alias warrant from the 8900 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $65.52.

-Recovered stolen property from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a vehicle; Hyundai Elantra valued at $15,0000.

-Harassing communications from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store).

-Capias warrant – burglary 3rd from the 1300 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home).

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was Cash App debit card and money valued at $80.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1300 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 27

-Burglary second degree from the 80 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was assorted pharmacy drugs valued at $1.

-Possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a bag of Methamphetamine.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hackberry Lane.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 400 Block of Goldwire Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a driver’s side, rear passenger side valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $59.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $117.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (specialty store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $2,000.

-Aggravated assault family and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block fo Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $73.29.

-Harassment from the 80 Block of Crim Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $63.

-Information only from the 100 Block of King Charles Way (residence/home).

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered were two vape pens.

-Information only from Lake Forest Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a cart of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $48.15.

Helena

Aug. 20

-Property damage from Amberley Woods Drive.

Aug. 21

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 9100 Block of Brookline Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena Road.

-Criminal littering from County Road 95.

-Harassing communications from 1st Avenue West.

Aug. 22

-Property damage from Highway 52 East.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Riverwoods Court.

Aug. 23

-Assault third degree from the 4700 Block of Highway 52.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 52 West at Elvira Road.

-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from Independence Drive.

-Harassment from the 2700 Block of Braelinn Parkway.

Aug. 24

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Helena.

-Domestic incident from Spencer Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Laurel Woods Trail.

Aug. 25

-Miscellaneous from Helena.

-Bail jumping second degree from McDow Road, Columbiana.

Aug. 26

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.

Aug. 27

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 58 and Highway 17.

Aug. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West.

Montevallo

Aug. 26

-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was an unknown brand – pack of steaks valued at $10.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Emfinger Road (residence/home). Stolen was an ID card valued at $0.

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 Toyota Camry valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less from Main Street (commercial). Stolen was a Falcon Art flag valued at $200.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Pineview Road (residence/home).

-Family offense – endangering welfare of child from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).

Aug. 27

-Property damage from Highway 25 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Kia Optima passenger window valued at $300.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 500 Block of Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment from Highway 25 (convenience store).

Aug. 29

-Information only from the 300 Block of Waller Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Oak Street (school/college). Damaged was a passenger side front door glass window valued at $130.

Aug. 30

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was a 2018 Chevy Cruze valued at $700.

Aug. 31

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Graham Street (residence/home). Stolen was a bowl and grinder valued at $30.

-Arson – other building – reckless burning from Selma Road (other/unknown). Damaged was a park bathroom valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Pineview Road (residence/home).

Sept. 1

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Salem Road (highway/street).

-Assault – harassment and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a front windshield valued at $500.

Pelham

Aug. 21

-Theft from the 2600 Block of Chandafern Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a license plate valued at $500.

Aug. 22

-Property damage Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a tire valued at $402.

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were services valued at $628.75.

-Theft from the 500 Block of Bent Creek Trace (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were services valued at $70,000.

Aug. 23

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Recovered was a wallet valued at $20.

-Drugs/pros def from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was a pipe, scale, paraphernalia, plastic and marijuana valued at $258.

Aug. 24

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Walker Way (stolen, not recovered was a headset, backpack, computer, credit cards, license, U.S. currency, wallet and guns valued at $3,730.

Aug. 25

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $300.

-Property damage from the 3000 Block of O’Conner Court North (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a windshield, light and mirror valued at $575.

Aug. 26

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Lost was miscellaneous valued at $25.

Aug. 27

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Chandamont Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200.