Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 8 through Aug. 18

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18.

Aug. 8

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 62 and Florey Street, Vincent. A 2015 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged.

Aug. 12

-Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville. A blue glass pipe with suspected meth residue and a scale with white crystal residue were recovered.

-DUI, running red light from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Lake Circle, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett. A residential home and household goods were damaged.

-Miscellaneous-DHR from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. An Android Motorola Moto G Power cell phone was reported.

-Criminal mischief from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A padlock was damaged (five counts).

-Criminal mischief from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two security cameras valued at $200 and a padlock valued at $10 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Metro Mini Storage. A padlock valued at $10 was damaged (five counts).

-Domestic investigation from the 5900 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5430 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Incident from the 200 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 6000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 50 block of Overhill Drive, Vincent. A 1995 Ford B800 bus was stolen.

-Agency assist from Alabama 155 and Chilton County Road 772, Chilton County.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10 block of Elliott Lane, Westover. A 2014 GMC 1500 Sierra SLE was damaged.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Shelby County 52, Helena. A 2018 Kia Sorento sustained front end damage.

Aug. 13

-Leaving scene of accident from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham at Birmingham Braces.

-Criminal mischief from the 100-300 block of Garrison Road, Vincent. A total of .25 acre of wooded property sustained $2,000 in damages. Numerous hardwood trees were demolished, mulched and pushed down.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Glock 17 Gen 5 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Burglary from the 5200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A box of Kleenex valued at $5 was stolen.

-Suicide attempt from Cerrito Place, Wilsonville. A Jennings J-22 .22-caliber firearm was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 243-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. A plastic bag containing white powder and clear crystals tested positive for methamphetamine (1.45 grams) was confiscated.

Aug. 14

-Harassment from the 6000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Incident from Shelby County 41 and Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Incident from Shelby County 43 in the area of Bob Hood Branch, Sterrett. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 70 block of Dubose Drive, Montevallo.

-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 6000 block of Shelby County 42, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance wrapped in metallic foil (0.5 gram), a green leafy substance believed to be K2/spice (5 grams), a glass pipe with residue and a metallic keychain pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Lexus ES350 sustained $100 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 40 block of Longview Circle, Alabaster. Marijuana (0.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 500 block of Lovette Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from Hawthorne Street, Mt Laurel.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of Liberty Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A metal mailbox valued at $400 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Boone Lacey Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

Aug. 15

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A small container with liquid synthetic marijuana (15.1 grams), a glass jar containing marijuana (2.5 grams) and a metal grinder with residue were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A glass jar containing marijuana (2.5 grams), a metal grinder with residue and a small plastic container with presumptive DAB (12.6 grams) were recovered.

-Incident from Simmons Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 10 block of Jack Campbell Apartments, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sage Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 1 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville. A utility trailer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2200 block of Harris & Wright Drive, Birmingham.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2014 Nissan Rogue SL was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer Model P938 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver. A handicap placard was stolen.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 280, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespass from the 2200 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. Two SCAG mowers “Cheetah II” valued at $11,771 apiece, two SCAG mowers “Tiger Cat II” valued at $8,399 apiece and one SCAG mower “Tiger Cat II” valued at $9,105 were stolen, and a gate was damaged.

-Harassment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

Aug. 16

-Incident from the 4400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, violation of a protective order from the 500 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 11 valued at $11,000 was stolen, and two Hankook tires valued at $628 were damaged.

-Incident from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 640 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from Hawthorne Place, Chelsea. A note found on a school bus was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 100 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville. A total of $66,000 in savings and custodial accounts was stolen.

Aug. 17

-Death investigation from the 6000 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. Morphine (16 cc) and Haldol (48 count, 5-milligram tablets) were damaged or destroyed.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Heritage Lakes Crest, Columbiana. Liquid Morphine (90 milliliters), liquid Ativan (60 milliliters), Oxycontin (40 count, 30 milligrams), Oxycodone (36 count, 30 milligrams) and Oxycontin (32 count, 40 milligrams) were destroyed.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Oakview Parkway, Chelsea. An entrance gate sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $153.79 were ordered online through the victim’s Walmart account.

-Theft of property from the 2800 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville. A 2021 Polaris RZR-21 valued at $20,000 and a 12-foot trailer (value unknown) were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham. Three rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition were damaged or destroyed.

Aug. 18

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham at Walmart. Cocaine (4.4), THC gummies (34 count), a straw and unopened THC gummies were confiscated.

-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Clover Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 7300 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the area of 2020 Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Property damage from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A brick spring house was stolen.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault second degree from the 50 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 100 block of Darnell Drive, Vincent.

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 201, Montevallo.